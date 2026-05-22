Rethinking Village Development NMDC Launches Summer Camp for 1700 Children in Dakshin Bastar

Hyderabad, 22 May 2026: In a unique grassroots initiative designed to nurture children from the tribal communities, NMDC has launched Summer Camps across 17 villages in Dantewada district from 20 May to 15 June 2026.

This initiative is expected to engage around 1700 children during their summer vacations in experiential learning, creativity and sports. While activities have commenced in most villages, mobilisation efforts to enhance batch strength are underway. At present, daily attendance at the NMDC Summer Camp ranges from 30 to 40 children in each village.

These children spend three to four enriching hours engaged in reading, craftwork, and music workshops, followed by spirited games of frisbee, kabaddi, and kho-kho, and conclude the day by sharing healthy refreshments.

Executed in partnership with WOSCA, an organisation working in the field of education and community development, the Summer Camps are creating a safe and encouraging environment for the next generation in Bastar to thrive.

In rural communities where access to structured creative learning opportunities remains limited, NMDC’s intervention is bridging this gap by investing in the potential and aspirations at the grassroots level. As part of its broader commitment to village development, the initiative nurtures social and lateral skills among children from underserved communities, helping them grow into confident, self-assured youth.

Community participation is steadily growing in the villages where the Summer Camps have been launched, with keen response from children, parents and local stakeholders. As the initiative expands in the coming weeks, NMDC encourages families and community members to take an active part in making this a vibrant summer for Dantewada.