RBL Bank Applauds its Brand Ambassador D Gukesh’s Historic Victory at the World Chess Championship 2024

Mumbai, December 13, 2024: RBL Bank proudly celebrates the historic win of its brand ambassador, D Gukesh, who has brought glory to the nation by winning the World Chess Championship 2024. The 18-year-old grandmaster has set the record by becoming the world’s youngest chess champion.
The Bank had announced its partnership with Gukesh a few weeks prior to the World Chess Championship. This partnership reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting chess.
Gukesh not only realized his lifelong dream of bringing the title to India but also that of becoming the youngest player to do it. By demonstrating his ability to stay determined, maintain composure under pressure, and think several steps ahead, he succeeded in leaving his mark behind. His victory has made way for a new era for Chess in India.
R Subramaniakumar – MD & CEO, RBL Bank expressed his pride and joy by saying, “I congratulate D Gukesh on his remarkable achievement. It is a moment of pride for the entire nation. Chess is more than a game, it is about strategic thinking, discipline, and intelligence. His journey to the top reflects the same spirit of perseverance and strategic thinking that drives us at RBL Bank. We aim to learn from the indomitable spirit of Gukesh, the champion, to enhance the financial lives of our customers with the same bold and relentless spirit.”