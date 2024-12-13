RBL Bank Applauds its Brand Ambassador D Gukesh’s Historic Victory at the World Chess Championship 2024

Mumbai, December 13, 2024: RBL Bank proudly celebrates the historic win of its brand ambassador, D Gukesh, who has brought glory to the nation by winning the World Chess Championship 2024. The 18-year-old grandmaster has set the record by becoming the world’s youngest chess champion.

The Bank had announced its partnership with Gukesh a few weeks prior to the World Chess Championship. This partnership reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting chess.

Gukesh not only realized his lifelong dream of bringing the title to India but also that of becoming the youngest player to do it. By demonstrating his ability to stay determined, maintain composure under pressure, and think several steps ahead, he succeeded in leaving his mark behind. His victory has made way for a new era for Chess in India.