Dakota Lithium Selects Dan Frederick

Pataskala, OH, July 18, 2024 –-Dakota Lithium is pleased to announce the selection of Dan Frederick as Account Executive representing Clients in Rail, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Large Scale Solar Applications. Dan has 36 years in the Rail Industry and first converted Switching Locomotives to Battery Electric in 1998. Dan’s primary objective on the Rail side will be introducing Dakota Lithium Ion Locomotive Starting Battery Solution with a 15+ year life expectancy, 11-year replacement warranty, zero maintenance, and operational capabilities in temperature ranging from -40F to 180F.