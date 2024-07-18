Phi Commerce wins ‘Best in Class Payment Startup’ ASSOCHAM awards

New Delhi 18th July 2024: Phi Commerce has won the Best in Class Payment Startup award in the Established Fintech category at the Assocham annual Fintech Excellence Awards 2024 held in New Delhi on Thursday. The second India International Fintech Festival is India’s leading platform for the fintech ecosystem, offering premium content and networking opportunities to help industry leaders stay ahead. Covering various segments such as payments, lending, wealthtech, insurtech, and regtech, the event features in-depth analytics, inspirational speakers, and world-class insights focused on the future of digital payments, fintech, and financial services.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive the ‘Best in Class Payment Startup in Established Fintech Category’ award at the 2nd Annual Fintech Excellence Awards by Assocham. This recognition really highlights our team’s hard work and passion for transforming the payments landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. We are committed to providing our clients with seamless and advanced payment experiences. This award inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries and continue innovating in the fintech industry “said Rajesh Londhe, Co-Founder and Head of Payments, Phi Commerce.
This award reinforces Phi Commerce’s dedication to advancing innovation and maintaining excellence in the digital payments sector, he said.