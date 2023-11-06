Discover Culinary Delights with Byg Brewski Brewing Company As They Introduce Their South American Sunday Brunch

Bengaluru, 6th November 2023: Bengaluru-based brewery, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, the epitome of grandeur and gastronomy, is all set to bring back its iconic Sunday Brunch. This fan favourite, Sundrunch: Carnaval de Sabores, will be a South American-themed extravaganza and will start on November 19, 2023.

A culinary haven and brewery extraordinaire, dedicated to offering a seamless blend of exceptional food, handcrafted brews, and unforgettable experiences, Byg Brewski Brewing Company will treat the patrons with a vibrant fiesta of flavours, live entertainment, and an opulent ambience that transcends the ordinary.

Experience the richness of South American cuisine as Byg Brewski introduces an enticing array of dishes to tickle your taste buds including the refreshing horchata, aromatic paella, soft tacos, sizzling grills, and many more that promise a gastronomic adventure like never before.

“At Byg Brewski Brewing Company, we view Sundrunch: Carnaval de Sabores as more than a meal; it celebrates flavours and traditions amongst friends. Our guests missed our delectable brunches, so we are bringing them back with great pomp and show! Our team is prepared to create an incredible experience of Latin American cuisine, and we are sure our patrons will reverberate this excitement,” says Chef Sandeep Sadanandan, Head of Culinary, Byg Ventures, Bengaluru.

Byg Brewski’s Sunday Brunch is not just a meal; it’s a celebration of life, joy, and the vibrant spirit. Immerse yourself in the colourful, fun, and food-centric culture of South America with Byg Brewski’s signature brews. With over 16 varieties of beers on tap, expertly crafted cocktails at the Ice Vault, and a delightful selection of beverages, your brunch is guaranteed to be a sensory delight.

The theme aims to bring this lively culture to the heart of Bengaluru, creating an atmosphere of revelry and exploration and is set to elevate your brunch to unmeasurable levels. The live music throughout the brunch with some popular tunes will help you laze away the whole day. At the Hennur outlet, groove to the beats of a live band that adds a musical symphony to your brunch experience as Byg Brewski promises to turn your Sundays into a weekly celebration.

So, elevate your Sundays at Byg Brewski Brewing Company – Hennur with an extraordinary brunch experience where every dish tells a story, every sip is a toast to life and every moment is an opportunity to create cherished memories.

Where: Byg Brewski Brewing Company – Hennur

When: Starts November 19, 2023, Every Sunday

Time: 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM