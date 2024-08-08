Discover Local Employment Opportunities at the Bass Coast Jobs Expo

Building on the success of the past two years, the Bass Coast Jobs Expos are back, returning to Wonthaggi and Phillip Island in August and September. This year, the expos promise to be bigger and better than ever, with an impressive lineup of businesses ready to connect with local job seekers.

The expos, delivered by Bass Coast Shire Council in partnership with Workforce Australia and State Government’s Skills and Jobs Centre, showcase a variety of employment opportunities across multiple industries, including tourism, early childcare, healthcare, hospitality, retail, conservation, local government and manufacturing. This is an excellent event for individuals seeking new employment, considering a career change, or looking for additional work opportunities. In addition to job opportunities, there will be numerous traineeships and apprenticeships available, with local providers eager to meet potential new employees.

A physical jobs board will also be available, displaying local vacancies to help connect job seekers with employers who are unable to attend the expo or have limited vacancies.

“We understand that underemployment is a significant challenge in our region. We hope the Jobs Expo will bridge the gap for those seeking additional employment,” said Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Clare Le Serve. “With a range of career pathways and opportunities highlighted throughout the expo, we encourage all job seekers to attend. This includes individuals on a pension who may be looking for supplemental income.”

Cr Le Serve added, “We urge local colleges, job provider networks, high schools, and other service providers to spread the word and encourage attendance. There are immediate job opportunities ready for our community, especially with upcoming seasonal work.”

Both the Phillip Island and Wonthaggi expos will feature two specialised workshops, facilitated by Skills and Jobs Centres, designed to enhance job search skills.

Two workshops will be held in each location; Resume Writing Workshop will provide expert tips on creating a standout resume and the Interview Skills Workshop will equip participants with techniques to excel in job interviews.

The Small Business Bus, provided by Business Victoria, will be on-site at the Phillip Island Expo from 10am, offering free one-on-one consultations for those interested in starting a new business venture. This is a fantastic opportunity to access personalised advice and support from a business expert.

Wonthaggi Jobs Expo

Date: Thursday, 15 August 2024

Time: 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Location: Wonthaggi Town Hall, Baillieu Street East, Wonthaggi

Resume Writing Workshop: 10 AM

Interview Skills Workshop: 11 AM

Phillip Island Jobs Expo

Date: Friday, 6 September 2024

Time: 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Location: Berninneit, 91-97 Thompson Ave, Cowes

Resume Writing Workshop: 10 AM

Interview Skills Workshop: 11 AM

Small Business Bus by Business Victoria: 10 AM

Further information can be found at https://www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/services/business/business-development-and-training/local-jobs-expo or by contacting the Business Development Team at 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or (03 5671 2211).