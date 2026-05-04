Domestic Capital Fuels 37 pc Jump in India Real Estate Investments: Report

New Delhi, May 4 (BNP): India’s real estate sector recorded a strong uptick in investment activity during the January–March period, with total inflows rising 37 percent year-on-year, according to a report by JLL India.

The growth was primarily driven by robust participation from domestic investors, including institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, highlighting increasing confidence in India’s property market amid global economic uncertainties.

The report noted that domestic capital has emerged as a key pillar of support for the sector, helping offset fluctuations in foreign investment flows and ensuring steady funding across residential, commercial, and industrial real estate segments.

Market experts believe the trend reflects a structural shift in investment behaviour, with local investors taking a more active and long-term view of real estate assets such as office spaces, warehousing, and premium housing projects.

Despite global headwinds, India’s real estate sector continues to attract sustained capital inflows, underscoring strong investor sentiment and long-term growth prospects. The rising share of domestic funding is also seen as a stabilising factor for the industry’s expansion.

Overall, the report highlights a resilient investment environment, with domestic capital playing an increasingly central role in shaping India’s real estate growth story.