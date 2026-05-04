Oriflame Appoints Orkun Gül as Chief Commercial Officer

New Delhi, May 04: Oriflame has announced the appointment of Orkun Gül as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Orkun will join the company’s Global Leadership Team and lead its commercial strategy across international markets, as Oriflame strengthens its global business and expands its social selling ecosystem.

Orkun Gül brings over two decades of leadership experience across FMCG, direct selling, and network marketing. He has previously held senior roles at Procter & Gamble and spent more than a decade in executive leadership at Avon. Throughout his career, he has driven growth across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific by enhancing distributor engagement, improving market execution, and building consumer-centric business models.

In addition to his corporate experience, Orkun has been an advocate for ethical and sustainable direct selling practices, having served as President of the Turkey Direct Selling Association.

In his new role, Orkun will focus on strengthening Oriflame’s global social selling model, enhancing commercial capabilities across key markets, and improving productivity across its network of over three million Beauty Entrepreneurs worldwide.

Commenting on his appointment, Orkun Gül said,

“Oriflame has built a unique global community rooted in entrepreneurship and strong consumer relationships. I look forward to working closely with our teams and Beauty Entrepreneurs to accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities across markets.”

Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of Oriflame India and Indonesia, welcomed the appointment, highlighting Orkun’s strong leadership in scaling people-centric commercial organisations and reinforcing the company’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, particularly in high-growth markets like India.

Founded in 1967, Oriflame operates in over 60 markets globally, offering a wide range of beauty and wellbeing products across skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and nutrition. The company continues to promote micro-entrepreneurship through its social selling model while advancing sustainability and community impact initiatives.