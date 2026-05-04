WebEngage partners with India Shelter To Transform Digital Journey with Real-Time Engagement

Mumbai, May 04: WebEngage, a leading SaaS provider of Customer Data Platform and Engagement products, has joined hands with India Shelter to enable a smooth journey from lead to loan, which will in turn support the organization to engage better with leads, respond quicker, and driving sturdy conversions across its digital ecosystem.

India Shelter has consistently witnessed strong traction across its digital ecosystem, attracting high-intent audiences at scale. As part of its growth journey, the organization identified an opportunity to further enhance engagement speed, streamline digital interactions, and unlock greater conversion potential through smarter, real-time communication.

Building on this momentum, WebEngage has enabled India Shelter with a unified, end-to-end digital engagement framework that seamlessly integrates customer touchpoints, communication channels, and backend systems. This ensures that interactions across platforms are captured and responded to instantly, enabling faster response times and a frictionless onboarding experience.

At the core of this transformation is a robust real-time engagement layer that allows India Shelter to connect with users at the right moment in their journey. Through intelligent, lifecycle-based communication, customers are guided seamlessly with timely, relevant interactions that enhance their overall digital experience.

The platform leverages a comprehensive multi-channel approach including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, and IVR- ensuring consistent, contextual communication across touchpoints. Additionally, the integration has strengthened collaboration between marketing and sales teams through a closed-loop feedback system, improving visibility, alignment, and overall funnel efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Keyur Dhami, SVP – Customer Success & CoE, WebEngage, said,

“Our association with India Shelter displays how real-time engagement and lifecycle communication can revolutionize lead management within the finance industry. Through our unified integration of lead generation, communication, and sales processes, we’ve facilitated a more interactive customer experience, which ultimately enables us to drive stronger conversions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Ankita Mahajan, Marketing Head, India Shelter, said:

“At India Shelter, our goal is to provide aspiring home owners with a frictionless experience. By leveraging WebEngage’s platform, we have unified our communication framework, ensuring that every potential customer receives a prompt, relevant response. This transparency and speed not only improve our internal efficiencies but, more importantly, bring us closer to our customers.”

As part of its ongoing growth journey, India Shelter is focused on further strengthening its digital foundation by introducing smarter prioritization, deeper personalization, and continuous engagement across the customer lifecycle. This next phase will also enable the organization to unlock richer insights across the entire conversion journey, driving more informed and agile decision-making.

The collaboration has already delivered strong, measurable outcomes, including significantly faster response times and an enhanced first-touch experience for customers. India Shelter has also improved engagement efficiency through real-time, stage-based interactions, leading to higher conversions across key funnel stages.

Additionally, closer alignment between marketing and sales teams has strengthened overall coordination and execution, while increased visibility across the customer journey is enabling greater transparency, better decision-making, and continuous optimization of digital performance.