This World Environment Day, Read How India’s Luxury Retreats Are Redefining Responsible Hospitality

Sustainability in hospitality has evolved from a behind-the-scenes initiative into a defining aspect of the guest experience. As travellers become increasingly conscious of the environmental footprint of their journeys, luxury retreats across India are responding with practices that go far beyond token green measures. From renewable energy and water recycling systems to biodiversity conservation and circular waste management, these properties are demonstrating that responsible tourism can be integrated into everyday operations without compromising on comfort or experience.

This World Environment Day, we look at 5 luxury retreats that are proving that environmental stewardship and exceptional hospitality can go hand in hand.

1. Evolve Back – Coorg

Long before sustainability became a mainstream conversation, Evolve Back had integrated responsible tourism into the way its resorts operate. Waste is carefully segregated through a circular system where food waste is converted into biogas, organic waste is composted for landscaping, and recyclable materials are recovered through structured waste-management programmes.

The resort has also implemented extensive water conservation measures, including rainwater harvesting systems and sewage treatment plants that recycle water for landscaping and public areas. In-room purified drinking water systems significantly reduce dependence on single-use plastic bottles, while solar and wind energy contribute meaningfully to the property’s energy requirements. Together, these initiatives reflect a long-term approach to balancing guest experiences with environmental responsibility.

2. Spice Village, Thekkady

At Spice Village, sustainability is embedded into daily operations through a near-circular approach to resource management. Organic waste generated across the property is converted into biogas and compost, while extensive recycling systems ensure that minimal waste reaches landfills.

The resort also places strong emphasis on local sourcing, working closely with nearby farmers and producers to reduce transportation emissions while supporting the local economy. Combined with traditional architecture, low-impact construction methods, and mindful resource consumption, these efforts create a hospitality model rooted in environmental and community stewardship.

3. Aahana Resort, Uttarakhand

Located on the edge of Corbett’s wilderness, Aahana Resort has built its sustainability philosophy around responsible water management. The property operates an extensive root-zone wastewater treatment system that naturally recycles water for reuse across the landscape.

Rainwater harvesting, organic farming initiatives, and comprehensive waste segregation further support a resource-efficient ecosystem designed to minimise environmental impact. Native plantations and biodiversity-focused landscaping help strengthen the property’s connection to the surrounding natural environment while contributing to habitat restoration efforts.

4. The Tamara Coorg

Set amidst a coffee plantation in the Western Ghats, The Tamara Coorg approaches sustainability through conservation-led hospitality. The property focuses on protecting the biodiversity of its landscape while implementing responsible waste-management and resource-conservation practices.

Local sourcing remains central to its operations, reducing food miles and supporting regional producers. The resort also engages with environmental awareness programmes and community partnerships that encourage long-term stewardship of the ecosystem surrounding the property.

5. Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa

Spread across a vast ecological landscape in the Sahyadri Hills, Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa combines wellness with environmental responsibility. Water conservation initiatives, afforestation programmes, biodiversity protection efforts, and waste-reduction measures form the foundation of the retreat’s sustainability strategy.

Its approach recognises the connection between personal well-being and environmental health, encouraging guests to engage more consciously with the natural world while supporting broader ecological restoration efforts across the region.