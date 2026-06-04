Shalimar Paints Launches “Walls Don’t Lie” Campaign for Zero Damp Series, Spotlighting the Need for Long-Term Wall Protection

New Delhi, June 4: Shalimar Paints, a legacy brand with over 120 years in the Indian paint industry, has launched its brand-new digital campaign, “Walls Don’t Lie”. With Shalimar Paint’s Zero Damp Series at its core, the campaign highlights wall dampness, an issue that most homeowners underestimate. It showcases how hidden moisture gradually weakens surfaces, coating longevity, and compromises the structural integrity of walls through relatable storytelling and everyday examples.

With “Walls Don’t Lie”, Shalimar Paints aims to shift consumer opinion regarding waterproofing from a short-term repair and reactive exercise to a long-term preventive and proactive solution. The campaign emphasises that walls don’t lie; they crack, seep, and stain until you listen, reminding homeowners that the earliest warning signs are often hiding in plain sight.

The campaign focuses on Zero Damp Series, a range which combines advanced waterproofing technologies with long-term surface protection. Featuring PU hybrid technology, crack-bridging capability, fibre-reinforced elastomeric coating technology, and advanced waterproofing protection, the range has been developed to support durability under Indian weather conditions. The system is designed to help resist seepage, recurring dampness, and surface wear while improving wall protection over time.

Spread across six episodes, the “Walls Don’t Lie” series takes audiences through the complete journey of wall damage and protection. The digital campaign, through the imagery of cracks, damp patches, and peeling paint, highlights the warning signs and effectively uncovers the hidden science behind moisture penetration and structural weakening that people often overlook. Additionally, it showcases the drawbacks of temporary patchwork solutions, further educates about effective waterproofing solutions, and introduces the Zero Damp Series as a reliable preventive measure. The campaign effectively combines education into a storytelling format while relying less on technical jargon and makes waterproofing easier to understand for the public.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Kuldip Raina, MD & CEO, Shalimar Paints, said,

“Today’s consumers evaluate products through their durability and long-term performance. In a climate-sensitive market, dampness and seepage are not isolated concerns but recurring challenges that damage the structural integrity. With ‘Walls Don’t Lie’, our effort was to bring greater consumer attention and simplify the science behind waterproofing in a way that is accessible and relevant to homeowners. The Zero Damp Series has been developed keeping these realities in mind, combining advanced waterproofing technologies with long-term surface protection suited for Indian conditions. As a category, we believe the future of paints will increasingly be shaped not only by aesthetics, but by how effectively products can protect and extend the life of the spaces people invest in.”

The campaign’s launch reflects a shift in dynamics within the paints and coatings industry. As consumer awareness keeps rising and climatic conditions keep becoming more demanding and unpredictable, customers have started putting more emphasis on protection, longevity, and low future maintenance before committing to a purchase. With this initiative, Shalimar Paints aims to promote a more knowledgeable approach to exterior protection.