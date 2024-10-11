DS Group Unveils ‘Pujoy Pulse’ Campaign in Celebration of Durga Puja 2024 with Newly Launched Pulse Golmol

11th October 2024: Kolkata, West Bengal, India The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate collaborates with TV9 Bangla for the 2nd edition of Pujoy Pulse Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the newly introduced Pulse Golmol, a delightful fusion of tangy Imli flavors that revives nostalgia, much like the cherished traditions of delicacies eaten during childhood in Durga Puja. This campaign spans between 20th September to 12th October this year. There will be AI-driven storytelling, exclusive video series and extensive on-ground engagements.

The two-minute AI-generated video titled “Pulse of Durga Puja” will explore the origins, evolution, and cultural significance of Durga Puja, featuring lesser-known facts, traditions, and rituals. This visual narrative, highlighting Durga’s mythological story, will premiere on TV9 Bangla and digital platforms. It is an integrated campaign active on TV, digital (social & website) and on-ground with partnership with TV9.

An exciting feature of this season is an exclusive video series that showcases the voices of artisans, historians, influencers, and renowned families from various locations of the Pujoy Pulse on-ground activation. The video interviews three families with deep-rooted associations with Durga Puja, will highlight the cultural and emotional significance of the festival through their personal experiences. A segment dedicated to highlighting and recognizing the artisans who contribute to Durga Puja, shedding light on their craftsmanship and the role they play in shaping the celebrations. The series will capture personal stories and reflections on the emotional connection people share with Durga Puja, emphasizing the nostalgic memories that bind generations together.

Mr. Ashish Bhargava, General Manager Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group said, “As Bengal embraces Durga Puja 2024, Pujoy Pulse Season 2 is a celebration of the vibrant traditions of the festival, the artisans who bring it to life and the nostalgic memories it revives. With Pulse Golmol at the heart of this campaign, we aim to deepen our connection with the people of Bengal and celebrate the richness of the festival in all its glory. DS Group is happy to bring this culturally rich campaign to life, connecting generations through the joy and spirit of Durga Puja.”

The Pujoy Pulse canter roadshow will visit 22 towns across West Bengal, bringing the festive spirit through large acrylic 3D “PULSE” letters filled with real Pulse candies. Participants can guess the number of candies by scanning a QR code to submit their answers, with special rewards for the closest guess. Fun and meaningful activities will engage communities, with a focus on encouraging women to participate through targeted digital amplification and emcee engagement. Entry requires purchasing a Pulse Candy Pouch worth Rs. 10, making it accessible for all.