Next-Generation Women Leaders from PHI Learning Join Indian Delegation at International Publishers Congress 2026

Pallavi Ghosh and Aditi Ghosh represent young India, women in publishing, and the future of academic publishing on a global platform

New Delhi / Kuala Lumpur, July 04: In a significant moment for Indian publishing, Ms. Pallavi Ghosh (27) and Ms. Aditi Ghosh (25) of PHI Learning Private Limited are participating in the 35th International Publishers Congress 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the Indian delegation.

Their participation marks an important generational milestone for one of India’s respected academic publishing houses. As two young women professionals represent PHI Learning at one of the publishing industry’s most prestigious global forums, they also reflect the changing face of Indian publishing—young, educated, globally aware, digitally skilled, and increasingly led by women.

At a time when India’s publishing industry is expanding its role in education, knowledge creation, digital learning, and international collaboration, the participation of Pallavi and Aditi sends a strong message about the future of the sector. It reflects the growing role of a new generation of publishing professionals who combine legacy with innovation and tradition with technology.

Pallavi Ghosh, Brand Strategist at PHI Learning, has been associated with the company for the past four years. She holds a BA in English and an MA in Contemporary Literature, Culture and Theory from King’s College London. At PHI Learning, she leads initiatives in branding, marketing, digital outreach, and strategic communications, helping strengthen the company’s engagement with readers, educators, institutions, and the wider publishing community.

With her academic background in literature and contemporary culture, combined with her expertise in branding and digital communication, Pallavi represents a new generation of publishing professionals who understand both the importance of quality content and the need for strong positioning, visibility, and outreach in today’s rapidly evolving knowledge economy.

Aditi Ghosh, Operations Coordinator at PHI Learning, has been associated with the company for the past two years. She holds a BA in Applied Psychology and an MA in Counselling Psychology from Amity University. In her current role, she supports operational management, workflow coordination, and organisational processes, helping strengthen the company’s internal systems and execution.

Aditi brings a people-centric and process-driven approach to publishing, reflecting the increasing importance of professional management, efficient coordination, and streamlined operations in modern publishing organisations.

Their participation also highlights the growing role of women in the publishing industry. While women have long contributed as editors, educators, authors, designers, and publishing professionals, the visibility of young women in leadership-oriented roles is becoming increasingly significant. Pallavi and Aditi’s presence at the International Publishers Congress reflects this positive shift and underscores the important role young women will play in shaping the next phase of Indian publishing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sagarika Ghosh, Chairperson, PHI Learning Private Limited, said: “It is a proud and emotional moment for PHI Learning to see Pallavi and Aditi represent the next generation of our organisation on an international platform. They bring fresh thinking, strong academic foundations, discipline, and commitment to the company. Indian publishing today needs young professionals who understand both the rich legacy of books and the evolving demands of the future. I am confident that Pallavi and Aditi will make meaningful contributions to PHI Learning and to the wider publishing ecosystem in the years ahead.”

PHI Learning carries forward a distinguished publishing legacy built over several decades in academic and professional education. The company has played an important role in making high-quality educational content accessible to students, teachers, researchers, and institutions across India. The late Shri Asoke K. Ghosh, former Chairman and Managing Director of PHI Learning and recipient of the IPA Champion Award, continues to be a guiding inspiration for the organisation.

At the same time, the participation of Pallavi and Aditi at the International Publishers Congress is not only a continuation of that legacy—it is also a reflection of the future. It demonstrates the confidence of a new generation that is ready to contribute to Indian publishing through fresh ideas, professional expertise, digital understanding, and global exposure.

As India continues to strengthen its position in the global knowledge economy, the presence of young publishing professionals like Pallavi Ghosh and Aditi Ghosh signals a promising future for the industry—one in which women, youth, innovation, and global engagement will play an increasingly important role.