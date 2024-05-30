Eaton’s Mobile Tech Day Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions in Bangalore and other cities across Karnataka

Bangalore, INDIA – Intelligent power management company Eaton showcased its Mobile Tech Day 2024 in Karnataka earlier this month. The roadshow aimed to exhibit Eaton’s state-of-the-art solutions in electrical, mobility, and aerospace technologies that are set to revolutionize industries. The 40-foot advanced trailer traveled the length and breadth of India, connecting Eaton’s industry experts with customers face-to-face. The trailer was stationed across Hosur, Bangalore, and Hospet in Karnataka.

This exciting journey began in April 2023, with a grand flag-off ceremony in Haryana. This unique initiative has already made its mark—covering 13 states and extending its reach to over 77 cities.

Commenting on Eaton’s portfolio of Electrical solutions, Syed Sajjadh Ali, Managing Director, Electrical Sector, India, Eaton, said, “At Eaton, we recognize the enormous potential that India holds and are eager to explore opportunities to collaborate in the country’s infrastructure and commercial growth. As a leader in electrical products, systems, and services for power quality, distribution, control, and wiring, our electrical business offers technology-driven solutions that address the critical needs of diverse markets such as industrial, utility, commercial, residential, and information technology. This Mobile Tech Day campaign brings an exciting opportunity for Eaton to showcase our industry-leading technology solutions and product offerings to customers and end-users in the region.” Commenting on Eaton‘s Mobility portfolio, Shailendra Shukla, Managing Director, Mobility Group, India, Eaton, said, “Eaton’s power management & eMobility solutions position us as an ideal partner for leading players and vehicle OEMs in India’s focused segments, enabling their growth and success. We are also the preferred choice for the aftermarket space, and we partner closely with our distributors, resellers, and users for our aftermarket products and solutions. Eaton‘s portfolio includes innovative products and alternative fuel solutions aimed at minimizing carbon footprint and creating a sustainable future. We take pride in the fact that we engineer to meet the specific needs of each segment with industry best practices. By doing so, we help our customers manage power more safely, reliably, and efficiently. Our eMobility business provides a robust portfolio of solutions by combining elements from our Mobility and Electrical businesses.”

The Tech Day highlighted Eaton’s innovative products spanning business sectors – Electrical, Mobility, and Aerospace. Within the exhibit, Eaton’s electrical division boasted diverse solutions tailored to meet individual customer needs. The electrical solutions included a comprehensive suite of medium voltage switchgear solutions. The products from Eaton’s electrical business, caters to a wide range of applications, offering both standardized and customized options to meet specific customer needs. The key solutions featured include medium voltage switchgear: Xiria, RVAC, Low voltage switchgear: ACB, MCB, MCCB, RCD, Fusegear: Bussmann range of HV/LV/EV fuses, Power Quality: 9PX and DXRT (1-ph online UPS), 93PR (3-ph UPS), EV Chargers: 22kW AC charger, and Software Solutions: Brightlayer.

In the mobility technology space, Eaton showcased Clutch Assemblies, Transmission: 9-speed and 4-speed (compatible with EVs), Traction control: MLD NoSpin Differential, and Air management: engine valves and valve actuation.

In Eaton’s aerospace solutions, the highlighted are complete aircraft electrical power solutions: circular and rectangular connectors, back-shells, signal and power contacts, fiber optic solutions, cable assemblies and conduits, power conversion, and hold down and release actuators.