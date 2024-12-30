Eco Glamping Festival: Immerse Yourself in Maharashtra’s Nature, Adventure, and Culture

Mumbai, December 30, 2024 – Maharashtra Tourism is thrilled to announce Eco Glamping Festival, set to take place from January 15, 2025 till March 2025 in the picturesque Gangapur Dam Backwaters (near Tower House) of Nashik. With its breathtaking landscapes and serene environment, Nashik serves as the perfect backdrop for this unique event that combines luxury, culture, and adventure, offering visitors an unforgettable experience.

The festival aims to showcase Maharashtra’s tourism potential by blending the elegance of glamping with immersive cultural experiences and outdoor adventures. Tourists will enjoy accommodation in luxury tents surrounded by nature while engaging in a variety of activities designed to celebrate the region’s heritage and natural beauty. Highlights include the Wine Experience Centre, where visitors can indulge in Nashik’s globally renowned wines, a vibrant Craft & Food Bazaar showcasing traditional crafts and authentic cuisines, and a Rural Experience that immerses participants in the charm of village life.

For adventure enthusiasts, the festival features thrilling activities such as para gliding, para sailing, para motoring, cycling, trekking, duo cycling, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and a paintball arena. Adding to the excitement, a rich lineup of entertainment includes cultural performances and interactive workshops on photography, naturopathy, biodynamic farming, tribal art and culture, and eco-marine exploration.

Conveniently accessible via Nashik and Shirdi airports, the Eco Glamping Festival is an ideal destination for families, adventure seekers, and culture enthusiasts alike. This winter, experience the magic of Maharashtra like never before at the Eco Glamping Festival—a celebration of nature, luxury, and tradition in Nashik.