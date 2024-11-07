Ecole Ducasse Celebrates the Festive Season with Gourmet Creations and Exclusive Culinary Experiences

India, 07th November 2024: As the holiday season approaches, École Ducasse, renowned globally for its culinary excellence and expertise, unveils a festive program to delight every gourmet palate. From exclusive pastry creations to courses tailored for culinary enthusiasts and exceptional professional training, École Ducasse promises to bring the enchantment of Christmas into every kitchen.

The École Ducasse Christmas Log: A Tree of Gourmet Delights

This year, once again, indulge in the elegance and delicacy of the École Ducasse Yule Log, a unique pastry creation shaped like a Christmas tree. Crafted by École Ducasse’s master pastry chefs, this Yule Log captures the spirit of Christmas with its subtle, refined flavors.

The Yule Log features a pecan shortbread base, a smooth vanilla cream, and a rich chocolate icing, with a crunchy pecan heart hidden at its center. This multi-textured masterpiece will transform your holiday table into a gourmet work of art.

Available for purchase at the École Ducasse Paris campus boutique in Meudon from 12 December 2024, the Yule Log a delicious invitation to share cherished holiday moments.

For more information or to reserve your Yule Log, visit the Paris Campus boutique in Meudon.

Workshops to Elevate Your Culinary Talents

For those who wish to hone their culinary skills and impress family and friends during the festive season, the École Ducasse Paris Studio offers a series of workshops throughout December, specially designed for cooking enthusiasts.

Yesterday’s and Today’s Yule Logs (2 sessions: 13 or 18 December): Guided by our expert pastry chefs, learn to craft Yule Logs that blend modern chic with traditional flavors, from chocolate delights to classic praline. Impress your guests with desserts that elegantly merge tradition and innovation.

Wines & Festive Dinners (14 and 19 December ): Master the art of food and wine pairing to elevate your festive meals. This workshop will teach you how to pair wines that bring out the best in your holiday dishes with sophistication.

Spotlight on: The Special Festive Aperitif! (28 November ): In this workshop, learn how to create a festive cocktail accompanied by a selection of gourmet tapas. After two hours in the kitchen, enjoy your creations in a warm, convivial setting. Perfect for an original after-work gathering with friends, colleagues, or even solo.