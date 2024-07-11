Hyderabad, July 11, 2024: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI)’s Environment Committee organized a program on Environmental Stewardship for Industry Managers today at FTCCI Surana Auditorium, Federation House in Red Hills. This program was supported by JETL-Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited, India’s first Combined Waste Water Treatment Plant.

As we gather here, we are reminded of the growing responsibility that lies with industries in promoting environmental stewardship. The rapid pace of industrialization and economic growth has brought with it significant environmental challenges. Today, more than ever, we need to balance our industrial activities with sustainable practices to ensure a healthy and thriving planet for future generations.

Let us remember that environmental stewardship is not just a regulatory requirement or a corporate responsibility, but a moral obligation. As industry managers, you have the power to make significant contributions towards a sustainable future.

It is essential to integrate climate change awareness from the boardroom to the classroom, ensuring that everyone from top executives to young students understands its importance.

The Environment Committee Chair G. Bala Subramanyam said Environment now is a one of the most sought of professions. The money put into Sustainability is not an expenditure, it is a reward and recognition.

The program covered subjects like Sustainability, Green Chemistry, Greenbelt & Ecosystem Services, Water Neutrality, Sustainable Procurement, E-Waste and Water Pinch Analysis

Mr. Metlapalli Srinivasu, Vice President- Corp. EHS & ESG, Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited made a presentation on Green Chemistry – Opportunities, Challenges and Way Forward.

Now the Green Chemistry is the buzz word across the pharmaceutical industry. It aims to design and produce cost-competitive chemical products and processes that attain the highest level of the pollution-prevention hierarchy by reducing pollution at its source. Green Chemicals are those that are less hazardous to human health and the environment are less toxic to organisations.

Mr Kandarp Kishor Shivpuri, Counsellor; Head Water PINCH, CII – Water Institute talked on Water Pinch Analysis; Ms Shaily Maloo, Co-founder & ESG- Climate Change Lead, EiSqr Solutions Private Limited spoke on Sustainable Procurement- Policy to Practice; Dr Kameswara Rao Kotamraju, Former Professor and Head of the Department of, Environmental Sciences, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam made a presentation on Industrial Green Belts: Enhancing Ecosystem; Mr Purushotham Rao K, Refinery Manager, Re Sustainability Reldan Refining Private Limited spoke on E-Waste Management- Impacts, Compliance, Requirements and Good Practices; and Mr Sivananda, Associate Counsellor, Confederation of Indian Industry will delve on Water Neutrality–Policy to Planning

In today’s rapidly changing world, industries must lead the charge of environmental stewardship. This program empowered industry managers with the knowledge and tools to integrate sustainable practices into their operations, ensuring a positive impact on the environment while maintaining business excellence.