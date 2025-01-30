Empowering Women in Rural Assam: Dolphin Tank by LMP Promisors and Navoday Foundation Lead the Way Through Collective Philanthropy

LivingMyPromise (LMP), a pioneering community-driven philanthropic initiative, supported a groundbreaking initiative via its annual giving event Dolphin Tank, spearheaded by Navoday Foundation in Assam. The Foundation aims to revolutionize the economic landscape for rural women in Assam. Located in the heart of Tamulpur district, the Navoday Foundation with the steadfast support from the LMP community, has shown how innovative philanthropy and grassroots action can bring about a transformative impact.

In 2021, the Navoday Foundation emerged as a standout beneficiary, receiving INR 24 lakhs from LMP donors for a mushroom cultivation training program. This initiative, spearheaded by Navoday’s visionary founder, Purna Chetry, promised to train 200 women and equip them with starter kits for mushroom cultivation. The expected impact was a cumulative income of INR 19.2 lakhs from an initial investment of just INR 3 lakhs per group of 200 women. Since then, the program has trained an additional 800 women, totaling 1,200 participants. Each woman now receives INR 10,000 to 12,000 per month, an increase from their previous income of INR 3,500 to INR 7,000. The cumulative monthly income for these women has surged to INR 1.2 crore, turning into an impressive annual figure of approximately INR 14 crore—all stemming from an initial seed investment of INR 24 lakhs.

Beyond the financial transformation, the project has dispelled long-held local myths about mushrooms being poisonous, fostering a thriving market in Tamulpur. Local demand has skyrocketed, with traders from neighboring countries such as Bhutan clamoring for supply. This has created a sustainable and scalable source of income for the participants, many of whom are now also accessing microfinance loans to further expand their ventures.

“What we’ve achieved with Navoday Foundation is an example of the power of collective philanthropy,” said Gunjan Thaney, Head of LivingMyPromise. “This initiative has empowered women financially and enriched their mental well-being and social standing.

Navoday’s founder, Purna Chetry, echoed this sentiment: “Our journey with LivingMyPromise has been life-changing. Their support has allowed us to break barriers and create sustainable livelihoods for hundreds of women. We’re now looking to scale even further, and with LMP’s continued support, the possibilities are endless.”

“This is not just about giving; it’s about building something that uplifts communities,” added Gunjan Thaney. “Initiatives like these redefine philanthropy and its potential to create long-term, systemic change.”

LivingMyPromise unites philanthropists across India who have pledged to donate at least 50% of their wealth to societal causes. Among its hallmark initiatives is the Dolphin Tank, an annual giving event that channels resources into young NGOs with budgets ranging from INR 30 lakhs to INR 2 crores. True to its mission of empowering grassroots organizations, Dolphin Tank facilitates unrestricted funding that directly enables NGOs to maximize their impact.