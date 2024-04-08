Ericka A. Banks Releases Momma Prays: Featuring the lullaby Sleep and Dream

Capitol Heights, MD, April 08, 2024 – “Momma Prays: Featuring the lullaby ‘Sleep and Dream’”: an uplifting celebration of motherhood. “Momma Prays: Featuring the lullaby ‘Sleep and Dream’” is the creation of published author, Ericka A. Banks, a veteran teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools, the oldest of five, a wife, a minister, a vocalist, a writer, a dancer, an artist, an actor, and most importantly, a mother. Ericka Banks has been involved in ministry, education, public speaking, writing, and performing since her years at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where she graduated in 1989. She continued her studies at Bowie State University and later Howard University’s School of Divinity. She earned a second master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education (ACE) in 2022 and a third master’s in curriculum and instruction in 2023. Ericka Banks is a member of the International Honor Society Kappa Delta Pi and a 2019 Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year nominee.

Banks shares, “In a world focused on exploiting humanity’s differences, first-time author Ericka A. Banks wants to remind us that we are more alike than we realize. Momma Prays is a homage to those similarities. Inspired by her own mother’s struggle through single parenthood, using her faith and love for her children as her guide, the author uses this book to remind humanity that a mother’s love for her children and faith in her God transcend race, color, religion, and creed. But most importantly, a mother’s love looks the same no matter where you are in the world. A mother’s love and faith know no bounds!”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ericka A. Banks’s new book features vibrant inspirational artwork crafted by Alannah Santiago, first time illustrator and military spouse.

Consumers can purchase “Momma Prays: Featuring the lullaby ‘Sleep and Dream’” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.