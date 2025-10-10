Excelia Business School (France) strengthens its partnership with aivancity to educate future managers in AI

Three new initiatives to enable Excelia Business School students to enhance their AI skills with aivancity, the leading French school in AI and Data Science.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence is totally transforming management jobs, Excelia Business School has joined forces with aivancity, the leading French school specialising in AI and Data Science, to offer new, innovative opportunities to learners on its Master in Management programme.

Three flagship initiatives are available: a certification course in ‘Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Business’; access for a select number of students to aivancity’s ‘AI Product Engineering’ in partnership with the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley, including a learning trip to Silicon Valley; privileged access to aivancity’s ‘MSc Data Management’.

These new offers complement the rollout of AI training, since February 2025, for all Year 1 students, in addition to the launch of a specialisation in ‘AI, Data & Business Analytics’. The goal is to enable every learner to understand and assimilate AI into their future profession, with a particular focus on ethical and legal aspects.

The AI market in India is growing rapidly and is expected to reach $17 billion by 2027 (Nasscom-BCG, 2024 report). Companies are already adopting data and AI solutions on a huge scale, and Indian students are gravitating towards programmes that combine technical skills with an international mindset. It is within this context that Excelia Business School and aivancity aim to offer courses that meet students’ expectations and prepare them for global careers.

The ‘Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Business’ certification course, designed and taught by aivancity lecturers, will be compulsory from Master Year 1 onwards for students on the Paris-Cachan campus. Delivered entirely online, it combines lectures, interactive sessions, and asynchronous classes to give future managers the fundamentals they need to use AI responsibly.

The ‘AI Product Engineering: From Concept to Market’ certification course, offered by aivancity in partnership with UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering, will offer some ten Excelia Business School students the chance to develop cutting-edge skills in AI product engineering, advanced technologies, and business strategies. This course can be supplemented by a week-long learning trip to Silicon Valley, featuring meetings with leading players in the technology field.

Finally, graduates of Excelia Business School’s Master in Management programme will be able to enrol directly in Year 2 of aivancity’s ‘MSc Data Management’. This programme encompasses technical skills (Python, Cloud, Machine Learning), project management fundamentals, ethical concerns, and professional certifications (Azure, AWS, Google Cloud). Ten places will be available for Excelia Business School students, with the unique benefit of being able to update their qualification for a period of five years.