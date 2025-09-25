Exclusive. Legendary. Unleashed: The return of the global icon – Škoda Octavia RS

Mumbai, September 25, 2025 – Škoda Auto India is set to reignite the passion of driving enthusiasts with the return of a legend, the Octavia RS. Pre-bookings for the all-new Octavia RS will open on 6th October 2025, marking the comeback of Škoda Auto’s most iconic performance sedan. The global icon will be available in India as a Fully-Built Unit (FBU), in limited volumes. With this launch, Škoda Auto India promises to deliver unmatched driving dynamics, bold design, and the unmistakable RS spirit, all in a true performance machine built for the purists.

Commenting on the return of the Octavia RS, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Earlier this year, we promised that a global icon would return to India. Today, I’m proud to announce that we’ve delivered on that promise with the Octavia RS. This badge carries an unmatched legacy, one that has sparked passion among enthusiasts across the globe for over two decades. With the all-new Octavia RS launch in India, we’re not just bringing back a car. We’re bringing back an emotion. A legend that continues to define performance, aspiration, and the true spirit of driving.”

Pre-booking the Icon

With its return in 2025, the all-new Octavia RS once again takes its place as an aspirational icon, being sharper, bolder, and more exclusive than ever. Pre-bookings for the Octavia RS will open on October 6, 2025, exclusively on the official website, for a limited duration.

The RS Badge

The RS badge, short for Rally Sport, has stood for performance, precision, and driving thrill across generations. Born from Škoda’s rallying success, RS models have become a symbol of motorsport-inspired engineering on the road. In India, the Octavia RS first arrived in 2004 as the country’s first turbocharged petrol engine passenger car, instantly building a cult following among enthusiasts. Since then, every generation of the RS has commanded an almost fanatical appeal, blending European engineering with everyday versatility and driving excitement.