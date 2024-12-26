Experience Cenone Di Capodanno 2024 at La Gioia, Bangalore

Ring in the New Year with Cenone Di Capodanno 2024 at La Gioia – Italia Ristorante. Enjoy a culinary journey featuring authentic Italian flavors in a stunning 5-course dining experience, specially curated to welcome new beginnings. This carefully crafted menu promises to transport you to a part of Italy, enhancing your dining experience for you and your loved ones.

The evening unfolds with a mouthwatering starter of Vegetable Dumplings, each tender pocket bursting with fresh, vibrant fillings, and served alongside a velvety Rich Pepper Cream Sauce that adds a luxurious touch. This delightful beginning paves the way for a heartwarming Potato Soup, a creamy concoction that warms the soul, elegantly garnished with crispy Croutons for a satisfying crunch and delicate Truffle Flakes that impart an earthy aroma, enhancing the dish’s rich flavors.

For the first course, indulge in a choice of Aubergine and Scamorza Crescents paired with a savory grouper sauce, or opt for the same crescents served alongside a delicate pea cream for a refreshing twist. The second course features Gratinated Prawns and Stuffed Squid, beautifully arranged on a bed of pearl barley, accompanied by a luxurious shellfish emulsion that creates an immersive taste experience. For those seeking vegetarian options, a Grilled Cauliflower and Cabbage Roulade harmonized with zesty caper cream will be offered, showcasing Chef Vito’s dedication to diverse culinary expressions.

And finally, the Tradizionali Lenticchie Augurali as no Italian New Year’s feast would be complete without the traditional offering of lentils, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead. Finally, conclude your celebration on a sweet note with a choice of either an indulgent Pistachio and Chocolate Panettone or a light and refreshing fresh Fruit Tart.

La Gioia is committed to delivering more than just a meal; the restaurant aims to create a refined cultural experience that transports diners to the heart of Italy as they embrace new beginnings.

What: Cenone Di Capodanno 2024

Where: La Gioia, 1085, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

When: December 31, 2024 ; 7:00 PM onwards