Experience the Colors of Holi with Phenak India’s Complete Beauty Care

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, Phenak India, a homegrown beauty brand introduces a range of products crafted with love and care. With a deep respect for nature and a commitment to sustainability, Phenak India strives to embody the spirit of Howgrown beauty to create products that honor our heritage while delivering exceptional results for your skin and hair.

Upholding dedication to purity and sustainability, they steer clear of non-natural colorants, prioritizing the use of organic and non-GMO ingredients. All the products are fortified with safe preservatives, free from harmful substances such as Paraben, Formaldehyde, and Phthalate.

In anticipation of the joyful festivities of Holi, we’re excited to introduce four signature products tailored to meet your pre and post-Holi needs:

Brahmi Amla Hair Oil: Embrace the enchanting magic of our Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, meticulously crafted to fortify your locks against the vibrant hues of Holi. Infused with the goodness of Brahmi and Amla, this nourishing elixir not only reduces hair fall and repairs split ends but also treats dryness, nourishes the scalp and hair roots, and alleviates scalp itchiness. Let your hair radiate health and vitality amidst the colorful celebrations.

Exotic Face Elixir: Pamper your skin with our Exotic Face Elixir, a luxurious treat designed to revitalize and rejuvenate your complexion before the revelry begins. Formulated to combat dryness and aging, this elixir increases smoothness, promotes softness and glow, reduces signs of aging, enhances skin elasticity, and evens out skin tone while diminishing hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Illuminate your skin with radiance and grace as you embrace the spirit of Holi.

Pom Pom Body Scrub- Indulge in the luxurious experience of Pom Pom Body Scrub, specially crafted to rid your skin of harsh colors while providing a rejuvenating exfoliationThe gentle exfoliation action helps to promote skin cell turnover, revealing firmer, more youthful-looking skin, while effectively sloughing away dead skin cells to unveil a fresh, radiant complexion. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, the formula leaves your skin irresistibly soft and supple, providing a revitalizing boost that invigorates your senses from head to toe. Unlike harsh exfoliants, scrub won’t strip your skin of moisture; instead, it locks in hydration, keeping your skin nourished and healthy-looking.

Fleur Body Butter- Meticulously designed to offer intense hydration and soothe dry, irritated skin. The rich, creamy formula deeply penetrates the skin, providing long-lasting moisture for a soft, supple feel that lasts all day. Enriched with soothing botanical extracts, it effectively calms irritated skin, offering relief from the effects of harsh colors and sun exposure. Enjoy the luxurious sensation of our lightweight formula, which absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, leaving your skin feeling velvety-smooth to the touch. With its unique formulation, body butter ensures an oil-free look throughout the day, providing optimal moisture without clogging pores.

Prepare for Holi with Phenak India and embark on a journey of beauty and indulgence that celebrates the joy of the season.