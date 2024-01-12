Experience the epitome of luxury at an affordable price with exclusive premium seat deals from British Airways

National, January 12, 2024: Since last year, the travel industry in India has witnessed a surge in international travel as customers showed a heightened interest in exploring global destinations. To keep the momentum going, British Airways has officially kicked off its annual January Sale in India, presenting discounted tickets to over 30 long-haul destinations spanning the UK, US, and Canada. Customers can avail these special offers until midnight on Tuesday, January 31.

Club World (business class) flights are now available at a reduced-rate from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Additionally, discounted premium economy (World Traveller Plus) tickets are available for customers commencing their journey from Hyderabad making flying more pocket friendly for the travellers.

Be it reuniting with family in Toronto, indulging in shopping sprees in New York, or basking on the beaches of Miami, British Airways caters to diverse preferences. Club World tickets from Mumbai to destinations like Toronto and New York.

Club World customers have the opportunity to enhance their travel experience with style, benefiting from priority check-in, exclusive lounge access, and a refined dining experience at 35,000 feet.

Commenting on the offer, Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer said, “If there is ever an excuse for our customers to treat themselves to a great deal, it is now. British Airways has been flying to India since 1924, making it one of our longest-served and most valued destinations, and with 56 flights a week from five Indian cities to London, there is a vast range of options for Indian travellers to take the trips they deserve this year. We are delighted, especially since 2024 marks the remarkable milestone of our 100th year of flying into India. We look forward to celebrating this incredible journey with our valued customers.’’

Discover, explore and travel in 2024 by capturing the moments and creating infinite memories with British Airways.