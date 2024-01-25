Tridhaatu Morya unleashes unprecedented Republic Day Flash Sale Offer

Mumbai, January 25, 2024: Tridhaatu Morya, a project of Tridhaatu Realty a leading real estate developer from Mumbai has come up with an exciting offer for home buyers, on the occasion of Republic Day. This offer is valid only for January 26, 2024, wherein home buyers buying an apartment at this project are entitled to a rebate of INR 26 lakh off. This flash offer is for a duration of 26 hours and valid only for the first 26 customers.

This revolutionary flash sale is designed to provide an incredible advantage to the first 26 homebuyers, with an opportunity to enjoy substantial savings when investing in their dream home. A 2 BHK home comes at a starting price of INR 2.09 crores and home buyers can leverage this unique offer to reduce their investment and enjoy significant savings.

“This flash sale is a testament to providing unmatched value to homebuyers. This limited-time offer is expected to generate significant interest, so prospective homebuyers are urged to act swiftly to secure their place among the first 26 customers” says, Mr. Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty. Tridhaatu Morya Chembur welcomes all aspiring homeowners to join in this extraordinary celebration of Republic Day and embark on a journey towards luxury living, added Mr. Chivukula.

Tridhaatu Morya is divided into two phases. Phase 1 comprises 220 units, in configuration of 1 & 2 BHK apartments measuring in size from 477 sq ft to 724 sq ft. The second phase of the project will consist of larger 2 & 3 BHK configured apartments, with sizes ranging from 728 sq ft to 1008 sq ft, comprising a total of 105 units. This project is well designed with provisions for Jodi flats, which allow residents the flexibility to expand their living spaces as per their individual and family requirements.

Tridhaatu Morya is strategically located and just 5 minutes away from the Eastern Freeway; Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) is 4 kilometers away, and the Monorail Chembur Station is 2 minutes away. In addition, the Eastern Freeway connects to south Mumbai while the SCLR and the new BKC Connector offers connectivity to BKC and other areas across the western suburbs. The project is approximately 9 kilometers away from Navi Mumbai. Moreover, the Mumbai International Airport is about 13 kilometers from the project, making convenience the project’s hallmark.