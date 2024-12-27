Most In-Demand Roles in India’s Hospitality Sector: A Glimpse into 2025

With its rich cultural heritage and diverse attractions, India’s tourism and hospitality sector has become a cornerstone of the global travel landscape. The sector, fueled by the country’s booming travel industry, contributes 5–7% to India’s GDP and serves as a major driver of economic activity. From luxurious resorts to budget accommodations, India’s hospitality offerings are growing rapidly, attracting international tourists and catering to the needs of a burgeoning domestic travel market.

As the industry continues its upward trajectory, projections suggest the sector will grow from USD 175–180 billion in 2021 to USD 500 billion by 2028. This growth not only signifies greater opportunities for tourism-related businesses but also reflects a broader shift toward sophisticated, technology-driven guest experiences. Alongside this expansion, the sector is set to create thousands of jobs, particularly in hospitality services, management, and tourism-related roles, making it a vital component of India’s employment landscape.

With initiatives like Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD boosting infrastructure and improving tourism facilities across India, the industry is witnessing a transformation in how services are delivered to guests. Technological innovations, such as AI-driven customer service and automated check-ins, are enhancing guest experiences, while workforce needs are evolving accordingly. Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, VP & Business Head at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, highlights the top job roles that will define hospitality in 2025, focusing on emerging skill sets and demand for skilled professionals across the sector.

Entry-Level Roles in High Demand

Assistant Chef: Assistant Chefs are responsible for assisting with food preparation and execution, helping manage kitchen operations, and ensuring high-quality meals, making this a key entry-level role in the food service and hotel industry.

Commis Chef: Commis Chefs support senior chefs in food preparation, ingredient organization, and cooking, learning specialized techniques to develop culinary skills and gain advancement opportunities within the kitchen.

Duty Manager: A Duty Manager ensures smooth hotel operations by overseeing guest services, handling inquiries and complaints, and maintaining overall quality service, making it an important role in the hospitality sector.

Kitchen Helper: Kitchen Helpers assist with food preparation, cleaning, and organizing kitchen areas, ensuring a clean and efficient environment to support chefs and kitchen staff in restaurants, hotels, and food services.

Demi Chef De Partie: The Demi Chef De Partie works under the guidance of the Chef de Partie to specialize in certain areas of food preparation, such as pastry or sauces, and contributes to kitchen operations by refining skills in a specific section.

Food and Beverage Service Staff: Food and Beverage Service Staff are responsible for delivering exceptional service to guests in restaurants, cafes, and hotels, ensuring guests’ needs are met and maintaining high standards of service.

Other In-Demand Roles Across the Hospitality Sector

Facility Staff Manager: A Facility Staff Manager oversees the operations of hospitality facilities, ensuring cleanliness, maintenance, and the smooth functioning of daily operations in hotels, resorts, and service-oriented properties.

Meet and Greet Officer: Meet and Greet Officers play an important role in welcoming and assisting travelers, ensuring a smooth and positive experience for guests at airports, hotels, and tourist destinations.

Chef De Partie: A Chef De Partie leads a specific section of the kitchen, manages food preparation, and ensures quality control, making it a critical role in restaurants and fine dining establishments, with opportunities for growth into senior positions.

Barista Executive: Barista Executives are responsible for preparing and serving coffee and other beverages, ensuring that customers receive high-quality drinks and excellent service, which has led to high demand in hotels, cafes, and resorts.

Cafeteria Supervisor: A Cafeteria Supervisor manages daily operations of in-house cafeterias, oversees staff, maintains food quality and hygiene, and ensures smooth service, with growing demand as workplaces increasingly provide dining services for employees.

The Future of Hospitality Roles

Looking forward, the demand for skilled workers in hospitality will continue to rise as the industry adapts to new consumer preferences. The roles outlined above, from Assistant Chefs to Banquet Managers, are poised to evolve in importance as India’s tourism and hospitality sector grows. Whether in hotels, food services, tourism, or cruise liners, these positions will play an increasingly vital role in shaping the guest experience and contributing to the industry’s growth.