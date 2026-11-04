Exploring Consumer Durable Loan Providers in India from Bajaj Finance to Poonawalla Fincorp

Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, and Poonawalla Fincorp offer consumer durable loans that help customers buy electronics and home appliances through monthly instalments. These providers offer different loan amounts, repayment tenures, and features, including no-cost EMIs, low or zero down payments, and digital applications for eligible purchases. Before choosing a loan, customers should review the interest rate, fees, eligibility requirements and total repayment cost.

Features and Benefits of Consumer Durable Loan Providers in India

Here are the features and benefits of the leading consumer durable loan providers in India in 2026:

Provider Features and benefits Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan for electronics and appliances; available at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities; zero down payment on select purchases. TVS Credit Up to 100% financing; zero down payment and no-cost EMIs on eligible purchases; minimal documentation and quick approvals. HDB Financial Services Up to 100% funding; low down payment and no-cost EMIs on eligible purchases; online application and no collateral required. Poonawalla Fincorp Digital application, instant approval and access to a dealer network; eligible consumer durable loan customers can also participate in the Sapno Ka Celebration rewards programme.

Best Consumer Durable Loan Providers in India to Consider

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance is a leading consumer durable loan provider in India, offering financing through its Easy EMI Loan facility. Customers can use it to purchase televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other electronic appliances at more than 1.5 Lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities. Loan amounts are up to Rs 5 lakhs, with repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months. Select purchases may qualify for zero-down-payment offers.

Eligible applicants are Indian residents aged 21 to 70 who are salaried or self-employed. A CIBIL score of 685 or above is generally required, though applicants without a credit history may also be considered. Customers should check the applicable processing fees, interest charges and repayment terms before applying.

TVS Credit

For customers looking to finance smartphones, laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, TVS Credit offers consumer durable loans. Loan amounts range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh, with repayment tenures of 6 to 24 months. Eligible purchases may qualify for up to 100% financing, zero-down-payment options and no-cost EMIs.

The company also offers quick approvals and minimal documentation, and may consider first-time borrowers with no credit history. Applicants must be Indian residents aged 18 to 65 and salaried or self-employed. Customers should review the available schemes, required documents and monthly repayments before choosing a loan.

HDB Financial Services

For customers planning to purchase refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, air conditioners, microwaves and other appliances, HDB Financial Services offers consumer durable loans with up to 100% funding. Options include low down payments, no-cost EMIs on eligible purchases and flexible repayment plans. The application process requires minimal documentation and can be completed online; the loans are unsecured, with no collateral required.

Applicants must be Indian residents aged at least 21, with a maximum age of 60 for salaried applicants and 65 for self-employed applicants. Required documents include standard identity and address proof and a bank statement or passbook updated within the last 90 days. A passport-size photo is optional.

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp is among the best consumer durable loan providers in India, offering financing up to Rs 5 Lakh with repayment tenures of up to 24 months. With a customer-centric approach, the company offers a 100% digital application process, instant approvals and access to a wide dealer network for purchasing gadgets, televisions and home appliances.

Reflecting its focus on responsible lending, the company has defined eligibility criteria. Salaried and self-employed Indians aged 21-65 with a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000 can apply. Applicants with a credit score of 650 or above, as well as those new to credit, are eligible. The Sapno Ka Celebration campaign, running from October 10 to November 15, offers daily and special-day rewards. Consumer durable loan bumper prizes include a Rs 7.5 Lakh car, a Rs 1.5 Lakh bike and a Rs 50,000 travel voucher.

Conclusion

Consumer durable loans offer a way to finance household appliances and electronic products through monthly instalments. Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services and Poonawalla Fincorp provide financing options with different features and repayment terms. Customers should compare loan amounts, repayment periods, costs and eligibility requirements before choosing a lender. A suitable option should make a planned purchase manageable without placing unnecessary pressure on monthly finances.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which providers offer consumer durable loans in India?

Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services and Poonawalla Fincorp offer financing for eligible purchases of electronics and home appliances. Loan amounts, repayment tenures and eligibility requirements vary by provider.

2. What benefits are available with consumer durable loans?

Depending on the provider and purchase, benefits may include no-cost EMIs, low or zero down payments, digital applications and flexible repayment options.

3. How can customers compare consumer durable loan providers?

When considering Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services or Poonawalla Fincorp, customers should review the loan amount, repayment tenure, interest rate, fees and total repayment cost. They should also choose an EMI that fits their monthly budget.