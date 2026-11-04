India-Based Multi-Cloud Company Launches Festive Cloud Offers and Reinforce360™ to Help Businesses Cut Unnecessary Cloud Costs

NEW DELHI, INDIA — NOVEMBER 4, 2026:-Most conversations about cloud technology begin with what businesses need to purchase. This Diwali, CloudFirst Technology® is shifting the focus towards what businesses can stop spending money on. The India-based multi-cloud solutions company has introduced its Diwali Cloud Dhamaka campaign, featuring discounts of up to 55% on cloud migration, managed services and cost optimisation. The campaign also includes a complimentary cloud audit to help businesses understand where their cloud expenditure is going.

Founded in 2018 by Ashish Srivastava, CloudFirst is a Google Cloud Premier Partner serving customers across India, the United States, Australia and other international markets. The company has grown entirely without external equity investment, remaining bootstrapped since its inception and building its business through customer trust and reinvestment of business performance. In 2026, CloudFirst was recognised among the “Leading SMEs of India 2026” under Dun & Bradstreet India’s Business Enterprises of Tomorrow initiative.

Why CloudFirst Exists

Today, almost every business depends on cloud technology, but not every business is able to extract its full potential. Cloud expenses gradually increase, infrastructure becomes outdated, security measures are often implemented reactively, and smaller organisations frequently struggle to assemble enterprise-grade technology solutions independently.

CloudFirst was established to address this challenge. Its mission is to make enterprise-grade cloud technology, security and digital innovation accessible to businesses of every size. Rather than serving as a vendor for just one stage of the process, the company aims to act as a single technology partner throughout the entire cloud journey.

What CloudFirst Does

CloudFirst delivers solutions across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, offering services that include:

Cloud Migration and Modernisation — Helping businesses transition to the cloud seamlessly while upgrading and modernising their existing legacy infrastructure.

Managed Services — Providing continuous reliability, performance monitoring and support around the clock, allowing internal teams to concentrate on business priorities instead of managing servers.

Cybersecurity — Implementing automated backups and security configurations to safeguard business information and data.

AI and Automation — Developing intelligent, research-driven solutions that support the next phase of digital transformation.

Digital Transformation — Delivering comprehensive technology strategies designed to support growing enterprises.

CloudFirst summarises the experience it aims to deliver to customers in three words: leaner, faster and safer.

Reinforce360™: Where Cloud Money Stops Leaking

Unexpected cloud bills remain one of the biggest challenges in modern IT budgeting. According to a survey estimate in Flexera’s 2026 State of the Cloud Report, approximately 22% of cloud spending on IaaS and PaaS is wasted.

To address this issue, CloudFirst has developed Reinforce360™, its CloudOps and FinOps platform. The platform provides engineering and finance teams with a unified environment to monitor, manage and control cloud expenditure through the following capabilities:

A Multi-Cloud View — Bringing AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud together within a single dashboard.

CloudOps and FinOps Together — Enabling engineering and finance teams to collaborate using the same financial and operational data.

Visibility Into Waste — Identifying unnecessary spending across cloud environments and helping every team maintain budget discipline.

A Global Footprint — Supported by teams in Dubai, Singapore, the UK and the US, Reinforce360™ is designed for businesses operating across international markets.

Introducing the Diwali Cloud Dhamaka

The Diwali Cloud Dhamaka campaign features a simple and engaging spin-the-wheel experience hosted on CloudFirst’s Diwali campaign page. Eligible businesses receive one opportunity to spin the wheel every 24 hours, with the possibility of winning:

— 33% off, CloudFirst’s biggest discount.

— 20% off on any eligible service.

— 22% off Reinforce360™.

— A mystery box containing a surprise reward, or a “next time” result that allows another spin the following day.

To participate, businesses need to provide their email address, mobile number and company name. After spinning the wheel, participants receive a call from the CloudFirst team, who verify the coupon code and token before applying the applicable discount.

The campaign is valid from 28 October to 12 November 2026, until 11:59 PM IST. Each company can avail of one coupon, and all applicable terms and conditions apply.

In addition to the festive discounts, CloudFirst is offering businesses a complimentary cloud audit. This includes a detailed report covering cloud costs, security and performance, followed by a call from the team within two working days.



The Founder Behind the Company

CloudFirst’s journey began with an employment opportunity that Ashish Srivastava ultimately decided not to accept.

In 2005, Ashish moved from Kanpur to New Delhi. After working for approximately a year as a .NET developer, he attended an interview for a position offering a monthly salary of ₹12,000. Expecting a higher amount, he politely declined the offer.

Before he left, the company owner offered him an opportunity to complete a freelance project instead. Ashish completed the assignment within two to three days and earned ₹8,000.

That experience inspired a question that would influence the direction of his career:

“If I can earn ₹8,000 by delivering one project in three days, why can’t I build something of my own?”

With that thought, he established Gonna Solutions from a modest one-bedroom apartment in Delhi, without investors, mentors or an established customer base.

Gradually, the company secured larger projects, including technology assignments for Indian government organisations. These included the automation of a government organisation’s photography division.

In 2018, as businesses increasingly began adopting cloud technology, Ashish founded CloudFirst Technology Private Limited.

Today, he is an active member of the Business Council for Innovation and Technology and has participated in an interactive session with the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Throughout his entrepreneurial journey, his core principles have remained unchanged: continuous learning, taking ownership, delivering results and never stopping the process of building.

“[Founder quote to be added — a short line from Ashish Srivastava on what the Diwali Cloud Dhamaka means for CloudFirst and why cost visibility matters to businesses right now.]” — Ashish Srivastava, Founder, CloudFirst Technology®

“[Customer or partner quote to be added — a short line on working with CloudFirst or using Reinforce360™.]” — [Name], [Title/Company]

What Comes Next

For CloudFirst, the Diwali Cloud Dhamaka represents one milestone in a much larger journey. The company is expanding its focus on artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, cybersecurity, cloud optimisation and research-driven technology products, while progressing towards its annual revenue target of ₹100 crore.

Beyond its business ambitions, Ashish has also expressed an interest in supporting initiatives focused on education, healthcare, rural empowerment and digital literacy. His vision is to make technology beneficial and accessible beyond conventional business environments.

The company’s long-term ambition is to develop globally competitive technology businesses from India.

About CloudFirst Technology®

CloudFirst Technology® is a multi-cloud solutions company established in 2018 and recognised as a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The company provides cloud migration, managed services, cybersecurity, AI and automation solutions across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. It serves customers in India, the United States, Australia and other international markets.

Its CloudOps and FinOps platform, Reinforce360™, enables businesses to identify and reduce unnecessary cloud expenditure. In 2026, CloudFirst received recognition among the Leading SMEs of India 2026 by Dun & Bradstreet India.

For more information:- https://cloudfirst.tech/

https://cloudfirst.tech/diwali-offer

https://cloudfirst.tech/cloud-platforms/aws

https://cloudfirst.tech/cloud-platforms/azure

https://cloudfirst.tech/cloud-platforms/gcp

https://cloudfirst.tech/solutions/cloud-migration

https://cloudfirst.tech/reinforce360tm