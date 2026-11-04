Sagar Shrestha Felicitated at Millionaire’s Mind Summit, Delhi, for His Expertise in Cryptocurrency

New Delhi, India: Recognising his growing contribution to cryptocurrency education and blockchain awareness, Sagar Shrestha, Founder and CEO of Shrestha IT, was recently felicitated at the prestigious Millionaire’s Mind Summit in Delhi. Honoured as a Guest of Honour, the recognition highlighted his expertise in cryptocurrency and his efforts to make financial market education more accessible to aspiring professionals, students and entrepreneurs.

A Certified Cryptocurrency Expert from the Blockchain Council, Sagar Shrestha has built a professional journey around financial markets, emerging technologies and education. With more than six years of experience, he has developed knowledge across Indian equity markets, futures and options, forex and cryptocurrency trading. His work reflects an interest in helping individuals understand the changing financial landscape and the opportunities associated with digital assets and blockchain technology.

The felicitation at the Millionaire’s Mind Summit marks an important milestone in his entrepreneurial and professional journey. The recognition as a Guest of Honour reflects his growing presence in conversations around cryptocurrency and financial technology. For Sagar, such platforms also provide an opportunity to exchange ideas, connect with professionals and encourage greater awareness of emerging financial systems.

Building Knowledge Through International Engagements

Beyond his work in India, Sagar Shrestha has travelled to multiple countries to deliver speeches and share his understanding of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and the evolving digital financial ecosystem. These international speaking engagements have allowed him to interact with diverse audiences and contribute to discussions about the role of digital assets and emerging financial technologies.

His international exposure has strengthened his interest in making complex financial concepts easier to understand. As cryptocurrency continues to attract attention across global markets, he believes that education and awareness are essential for individuals who want to explore this sector responsibly.

His Blockchain Council certification further supports his professional identity as a cryptocurrency expert. By combining formal certification with practical exposure to financial markets, he aims to encourage a knowledge-driven approach to cryptocurrency education, with particular emphasis on technical analysis, risk management and informed decision-making.

Shrestha IT: Making Financial Education More Accessible

As the Founder and CEO of Shrestha IT, operated by Shrestha Edutech Private Limited, Sagar is working towards making financial market and cryptocurrency education accessible to a wider audience. Headquartered in New Delhi, the organisation operates at the intersection of education, technology and financial market learning.

Through its educational initiatives, Shrestha IT aims to support students, young professionals, aspiring traders and entrepreneurs interested in understanding stock markets, forex, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Its approach focuses on practical, mentor-led learning and helping participants develop a clearer understanding of financial markets.

The organisation has trained more than 200 students across over 30 batches. It also holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for education and skill development training, reflecting its focus on structured learning and educational processes.

Sagar’s broader vision is to develop Shrestha IT into a nationally and internationally recognised education brand. His plans include expanding educational programmes, building collaborations with business leaders and international organisations, and organising seminars, conferences and cryptocurrency awareness initiatives.

Encouraging Responsible Participation in the Digital Economy

The growing interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has created a greater need for accessible and responsible financial education. As digital assets, blockchain applications and financial technology continue to evolve, individuals need a clear understanding of both opportunities and associated risks.

Sagar believes that cryptocurrency education should go beyond market trends and trading discussions. It should also introduce learners to the underlying technology, market behaviour, risk management and the importance of making informed financial decisions.

Through his work, he hopes to encourage young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop practical knowledge before entering the financial markets. His focus remains on awareness, education and responsible participation rather than unrealistic expectations about financial returns.

Looking Ahead

The recognition at the Millionaire’s Mind Summit represents another step in Sagar Shrestha’s journey as an entrepreneur, cryptocurrency expert and international speaker. He aims to strengthen his professional presence, expand Shrestha IT’s educational initiatives and build a wider network of blockchain professionals and financial educators.

Readers, educational institutions, business leaders and event organisers interested in cryptocurrency awareness sessions, speaking engagements, educational collaborations and professional partnerships can connect with him through Shrestha IT.

Website: https://www.shresthait.com

About Sagar Shrestha: Sagar Shrestha is the Founder and CEO of Shrestha IT and Shrestha Edutech Private Limited. He is a Blockchain Council Certified Cryptocurrency Expert, international speaker and entrepreneur with over six years of experience in financial markets.