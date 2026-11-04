DJ Nitish Gulyani Joins Mirzapur Music Line-Up with Do Numbari Official Remix

DJ Nitish Gulyani’s upcoming official remix of Do Numbari from Mirzapur The Movie is scheduled for November 4, 2026. The release follows his performances at London’s O2 Arena and TV9 Festival of India, along with his recent appearance at the Opraah Diwali Party in Delhi.

Do Numbari Gets a New Musical Version

The music associated with Mirzapur The Movie is set to get a new version as DJ Nitish Gulyani prepares to release the Do Numbari Official Remix on November 4. The project brings together the film’s music and Gulyani’s work as a DJ and music producer.

The official announcement poster features the Mirzapur The Movie branding, names DJ Nitish Gulyani as the remix artist and carries the logos of Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Universal Music India is also listed as the music partner.

The original Do Numbari track is associated with Haryanvi artist Dhanda Nyoliwala. Its regional hip-hop sound fits the tone of the Mirzapur franchise. The upcoming official remix will give the song a new arrangement for listeners who follow electronic and DJ-produced music.

The release also adds another film-linked project to Gulyani’s growing list of official remixes.

From Classic Songs to Contemporary Film Music

DJ Nitish Gulyani’s earlier work includes official versions of songs from different musical genres. One of his releases is Zaroori Tha (Lofi Flip) featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under Universal Music India.

He has also released the official dance remix of Prada, associated with Alia Bhatt and The Doorbeen under Jjust Music. Other projects include Bahon Ke Darmiyan, originally sung by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan, and tracks associated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, including Tere Bin Nahi Lagda and Mann Atkeya.

His projects have covered romantic music, Sufi compositions and dance-oriented productions. Do Numbari represents a different direction, as it draws from a contemporary Haryanvi hip-hop track connected with a major film franchise.

International Performance with Badshah at The O2 Arena

On March 22, 2026, DJ Nitish Gulyani performed alongside rapper Badshah at London’s O2 Arena.

Gulyani served as the official DJ for the event. His set featured Bollywood music, electronic beats and Sufi-inspired sounds, supporting the headline performance by Badshah.

The London appearance added an international concert venue to his performance record. The O2 Arena regularly hosts artists from across the world, making it a notable stage for performers working in the Indian music industry.

DJ Nitish Gulyani at TV9 Festival of India Season 4

Gulyani was also among the performers at the fourth edition of the TV9 Festival of India, held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi from October 16 to 20, 2026.

The five-day festival featured music concerts, Durga Puja celebrations, Dandiya nights, food and cultural activities. Its line-up included Harshdeep Kaur, Raftaar, BP Singh, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Nizami Bandhu, Saurabh Shorey and Falita.

DJ Nitish Gulyani performed as part of the Dandiya programme on October 20. The event combined traditional festive celebrations with performances by singers, musicians and DJs.

ANI also reported on the conclusion of the festival, highlighting its five days of music, devotion and Dandiya celebrations in Delhi.

Opraah Diwali Party Attracts Digital Entertainment Personalities

Delhi also hosted the Opraah Diwali Party on October 24, 2026, at Chattarpur. Organised by Opraah, the gathering brought together personalities from India’s digital content, gaming and entertainment industries.

Opraah was founded by Pranav Panpalia, with Mansi Gupta Panpalia as co-founder.

Among the creators associated with the event were Sourav Joshi, Mythpat, Ankur Agarwal Vines, Sahil Joshi, Piyush Joshi Gaming, Ankush Bisht (GamerfleetOG), Urmila Lawekar and Gautami Kawale. Several other digital personalities were also part of the gathering.

The event reflected the growing reach of India’s creator industry, where gaming, entertainment, lifestyle and video content have developed into connected parts of the media sector.

November 4 Release in Focus

DJ Nitish Gulyani’s upcoming Mirzapur project comes after a year that has included official music releases, international performances and appearances at public entertainment events.

The Do Numbari Official Remix brings his production work into the world of Indian film music. It also connects the electronic music space with the audience of Mirzapur The Movie.

With Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment featured on the promotional artwork and Universal Music India named as the music partner, the project is presented as an official release associated with the film.

The Do Numbari Official Remix by DJ Nitish Gulyani is scheduled to release on November 4, 2026. The upcoming track adds a new chapter to his work across Indian music, film-associated releases and live DJ performances.