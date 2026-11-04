Om International Packers and Movers Recognised with Best Service Provider Award for Excellence in Relocation and Logistics Services

Gurugram, November 3, 2026:With over two decades of industry experience and more than 12,000 reported successful relocations, the Gurugram-based company continues to strengthen its presence across India while expanding its international moving capabilities.

Om International Packers and Movers, a Gurugram-based packing, moving and logistics service provider, has been recognised with the Best Service Provider Award, marking a significant milestone in its journey of providing professional relocation solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The recognition underscores the company’s emphasis on service reliability, operational efficiency, transparent pricing and customer satisfaction in India’s evolving relocation and logistics industry.

With more than 20 years of experience, Om International Packers and Movers has established its presence across multiple Indian cities, offering services ranging from household shifting and vehicle transportation to corporate relocation, warehousing and international moving assistance. According to the company, it has successfully handled more than 12,000 relocations, reflecting its experience in managing diverse moving requirements.

Operating under the positioning statement “Safe, Seamless & Stress-Free Relocation Across India,” the registered trademark brand has focused on developing a service model that combines professional packing practices, organised transportation and end-to-end relocation assistance.

Comprehensive Relocation Services for Residential and Commercial Customers

Om International Packers and Movers provides a broad portfolio of services designed to address the requirements of individuals, families, businesses and industrial establishments.

Its household relocation services include packing, loading, transportation, unloading and unpacking, with particular attention to protecting furniture, electronic appliances, fragile belongings and other household items during transit.

The company also provides car and vehicle transportation services across India, along with customised packing and moving solutions based on the volume, distance and specific requirements of each relocation.

For commercial customers, its services extend to office shifting, corporate relocation and factory moving, where systematic planning and careful handling of equipment, furniture and other business assets are essential to minimising operational disruption.

Additional offerings include short-term and long-term warehousing, loading and unloading assistance, transit insurance support and international relocation services, including customs clearance assistance.

Technology-Enabled Transportation and Protective Packaging

One of the company’s operational priorities is the use of its own transportation fleet, supported by GPS-based tracking systems that allow customers to monitor the movement of their consignments.

Om International Packers and Movers states that its relocation teams use specialised packing materials, including double-layer bubble wrap, multi-layer protective packaging and customised wooden crates for delicate or high-value belongings.

Furniture dismantling and reassembly are also incorporated into its relocation process, with individual components, bolts and fittings identified to support organised handling and reinstallation.

The company reports that its trained moving teams use equipment such as ramps, trolleys and safety belts, along with covered transportation vehicles, to facilitate safer loading, transportation and unloading.

These measures form part of its stated objective of reducing the risk of transit damage and maintaining consistent handling standards throughout the moving process.

Transparent Pricing and Customer-Focused Relocation Planning

Recognising that relocation can involve financial uncertainty and logistical challenges, Om International Packers and Movers has incorporated free doorstep surveys and upfront quotations into its customer service approach.

Before a scheduled move, the company offers an assessment of the goods to be transported, allowing its team to estimate the required packing materials, vehicle capacity, manpower and overall relocation costs.

The company promotes a transparent pricing model with no hidden charges, enabling customers to better understand the estimated cost of their relocation before confirming services.

Its operational process follows four principal stages: providing a free quotation, carrying out professional packing and handling, arranging transportation using appropriate equipment and vehicles, and completing delivery and unpacking at the destination.

Om International Packers and Movers also highlights round-the-clock customer assistance as part of its commitment to addressing customer enquiries and coordinating relocation activities.

Transit insurance assistance and a defined claims process are among the additional services offered to customers seeking greater protection for their belongings.

Expanding Presence Across India and International Markets

Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, Om International Packers and Movers maintains an operational presence in Ashok Vihar, Bhondsi, IMT Manesar and Noida’s Sector 73.

Its service network covers major locations across Delhi NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Palwal, Dharuhera and Bhiwadi.

Beyond the National Capital Region, the company serves customers in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among other locations.

Alongside its domestic relocation operations, the company offers international moving assistance, including documentation coordination and customs clearance support, for customers relocating overseas.

This combination of domestic transportation capabilities and international relocation services enables the organisation to address a wider range of moving requirements.

Best Service Provider Award Marks an Important Milestone

The Best Service Provider Award represents an important recognition for Om International Packers and Movers as it continues to strengthen its service standards and operational practices.

The company attributes its growth to an emphasis on punctuality, careful handling of belongings, transparent communication and customer relationships built over two decades.

Its approach reflects the growing importance of organised relocation services as residential mobility, corporate transfers, business expansion and intercity movement create demand for dependable transportation and logistics support.

Looking ahead, Om International Packers and Movers aims to further strengthen its service infrastructure, improve transportation coordination and enhance customer convenience through technology-supported operations and trained relocation personnel.

The company remains focused on delivering practical and accessible moving solutions while maintaining its commitment to safety, service consistency and customer satisfaction.

About Om International Packers and Movers

Om International Packers and Movers is a Gurugram-headquartered relocation and logistics service provider with over 20 years of industry experience. The company offers household shifting, office and factory relocation, car transportation, packing and moving, warehousing, loading and unloading, transit insurance assistance and international relocation support. With a reported record of more than 12,000 successful moves, the organisation serves residential and commercial customers across India.