Fady Soliman has been appointed as inDrive’s Country Lead for Egypt

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, has appointed Fady Soliman as their Country Lead for Egypt. inDrive is a market leader in Egypt, where they offer ride-hailing, intercity, freight, courier and other services. As Country Lead, Fady will oversee operations of the company in the market and connect all departments to facilitate inDrive growth.

In a short period of time, inDrive has become the leading service for urban travel in the MENA region, and in Egypt in particular. Today, Egypt is one of the top 5 largest markets for the company. In addition to business verticals, companies invest in social projects, sports promotion, development of children’s sports sections, etc. The need to find a strong regional leader arose due to the fact that Egypt has stopped being to be “one of the 46 countries of the company’s presence”, but has become a role model for markets with a similar mentality, transport features and growing population.

Fady says, “inDrive is more than just a global mobility platform. It’s a movement that champions fairness, transparency, and the power of choice. We believe in a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, and we’re committed to using technology to create a more equitable and just society. As Country Lead, I will continue to uphold these core values and will strive to empower our users by providing them with the freedom to choose their own fares and services; as well as to support our driver-partners by offering them flexible work opportunities and fair compensation. I will also seek to drive innovation by constantly exploring new technologies and services to improve the user experience.”

Fady joins inDrive from the Jumia Group (NYSE:JMIA), where he was Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Prior to that, he served as Chief Operations Officer and Head of Business Development at Economic Co. Electric; Head of Growth at Aprcot Digital Marketing & Advisory; and VP of Strategy and Business Development for DARE’n’DEAL.

Fadi has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications from the German University in Cairo.