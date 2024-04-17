New Delhi: Recently Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Delhi, the women’s wing of FICCI, has appointed Dr. Payal Kanodia as the new Chairperson for the year 2024-25. Dr. Payal Kanodia is a Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, and a Promoter in M3M Group. Towards community development FICCI YFLO organised an event ‘The Alchemy of the being’ at Hyatt Regency, Delhi, where Dr. Payal Kanodia unveiled the theme and her vision as a chairperson for impacting more than 1 million lives with a focus to improve their livelihood opportunities, skilling youth, literacy, socio-economic empowerment, environment & wild-life protection, and enterprise development.

In a landmark event: ‘The Alchemy of the Being’, Dr. Payal Kanodia outlined her ambitious vision to positively impact over one million lives within the coming year. Her multifaceted approach focuses on enhancing livelihood opportunities, empowering youth through skill development, promoting literacy, fostering socio-economic empowerment, advocating for environmental conservation, and safeguarding wildlife. Under her leadership, FICCI YFLO is poised to catalyze meaningful change across diverse spheres of society.

During the opening event, a transformative project named ‘Katran’ was unveiled. This initiative aims to empower women by providing them with training and upskilling opportunities to repurpose waste cloth pieces into valuable products. Through ‘Katran’, FICCI YFLO endeavors to create a sustainable value chain while simultaneously addressing environmental concerns and fostering entrepreneurship among women.

Speaking about her vision for FICCI YFLO, Chairperson Dr. Payal Kanodia expressed her commitment to leveraging collective efforts towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society. She emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving social change and pledged to work tirelessly to realize the organization’s goals.

The appointment of Dr. Payal Kanodia marks a new chapter in FICCI YFLO’s journey towards impactful community development. With her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, the organization is poised to make significant strides in enriching the lives of millions across India.

YFLO represents over 9500 women entrepreneurs and professionals and Delhi chapter alone has over 500 women entrepreneurs. With over 40 years of experience, YFLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programs etc.