New Delhi, April 2024: PURE EV, India’s leading EV 2W OEM, announced forming a JV with Pragmatic Design Solutions Ltd (PDSL), UK. With a shared vision to transform electric mobility and enhance transportation affordability, PURE EV and PDSL (UK) collaborate to cater to the evolving needs of consumers across domestic and international markets.

“PDSL (Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited) has been delivering leading-edge engineering and digital technology solutions since 2010, for clientele like OEMs Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Volkswagen, Bentley, Lotus, McLaren, Rivian, VInFast, Polestar, Volta Trucks, Panasonic, LG etc”

PURE and PDSL set a roadmap to develop a high-performance EV 2W on solid state battery technology platform, targeting both Indian and International markets. The JV will be set-up at the Coventry University Technology Park, UK, which is known as the World’s leading Automotive Hub including the EV Technology.

The JV aims to develop a revolutionary product that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with sustainable design principles, with mileage of 250 KM, Top Speed of 100+ KMPH, AI Based Power-train platform offering user friendly troubleshooting & fast on-board charger.

This strategic alliance brings together PURE EV’s expertise in battery & electric vehicle design with PDSL’s distinguished engineering services by on-boarding the global supply chain to the distribution network. The product will be equipped with new-age battery technology, a dynamic powertrain and advanced software features. The development of the product has begun, and the launch will be planned during early 2025.