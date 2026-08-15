FIIs Extend Buying Streak as Rising Crude Prices Put Nifty Under Pressure

India’s equity market is entering a more complicated phase. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net buyers for the third consecutive week, signalling a gradual improvement in overseas investor appetite. Yet the Nifty 50 closed the week lower as rising crude prices and renewed geopolitical uncertainty overshadowed improving corporate earnings and supportive domestic liquidity.

The immediate numbers tell only part of the story. FIIs bought equities worth around ₹1,228 crore during the week ended August 14, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested a much larger ₹9,286 crore. The contrast highlights an important structural change in the Indian market: foreign flows are becoming supportive again, but domestic capital remains the stronger stabilising force.

FII Buying Is a Positive Signal, Not Yet a Trend Reversal

The return of FII buying is significant because foreign investors had been a major source of pressure on Indian equities earlier in the year. July already saw a recovery in foreign participation, with overseas investors buying about $2.12 billion of Indian equities, while August began with another strong inflow of ₹12,921 crore in the first week.

However, three weeks of net buying should not yet be interpreted as a complete reversal of the foreign-investor cycle.

FIIs remain highly sensitive to the relative attractiveness of Indian valuations, US interest rates, the rupee, crude oil and global risk appetite. A sustained return of foreign capital would require these variables to remain broadly supportive.

That makes the recent buying more accurately a constructive signal rather than a definitive bullish confirmation.

Crude Oil Has Become the Market’s Immediate Risk

For India, crude oil is more than another commodity price. It has direct implications for inflation, the current account, the rupee, corporate margins and fiscal conditions.

Brent crude climbed to around $87 a barrel, up 4.6% over the week, amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations. The rise contributed to the Nifty’s 0.8% weekly decline to 24,366, ending its two-week winning streak.

This creates a difficult equation for investors. Stronger oil prices can increase input costs for airlines, logistics companies, paints, chemicals and several manufacturing businesses. They can also raise the country’s import bill and put pressure on the rupee.

On the other hand, oil producers and some energy companies can benefit from higher prices. This explains why market leadership can become increasingly selective when crude remains volatile.

Domestic Liquidity Is Providing a Cushion

One of the strongest features of the current market is the depth of domestic institutional participation.

DIIs invested more than ₹9,000 crore during the latest week, substantially exceeding FII purchases. This domestic liquidity is helping prevent foreign selling or risk reduction from translating into a sharper market correction.

The mutual-fund ecosystem is also providing structural support. Although equity mutual-fund inflows declined in July, they remained positive for the 65th consecutive month, while SIP contributions stayed close to record levels. Small-cap and mid-cap funds continued to attract significant investor interest.

This is an important evolution in India’s capital markets. Domestic savings are increasingly capable of absorbing a meaningful portion of foreign-flow volatility.

Earnings Are Emerging as the Next Market Driver

Corporate earnings are becoming increasingly important as investors look beyond short-term geopolitical headlines.

Despite the weak weekly performance of the benchmark indices, India’s earnings environment has remained relatively resilient. Analysts at Carnelian Asset Management expect Nifty 500 earnings growth of around 14–15% annually through 2027 and 2028, suggesting that fundamentals could provide a stronger market foundation if macroeconomic risks moderate.

The market, therefore, may increasingly differentiate between companies rather than moving uniformly with the index.

Businesses with pricing power, strong balance sheets, lower dependence on imported inputs and sustainable domestic demand could prove more resilient if crude remains elevated.

What Investors Should Watch

The next phase of the market is likely to be driven by the interaction of four variables: crude oil, FII flows, domestic liquidity and earnings growth.

If crude prices stabilise and geopolitical tensions ease, the recent return of foreign capital could gain momentum. That combination could provide the Nifty with a stronger foundation for recovery.

Conversely, a prolonged crude spike could complicate India’s inflation outlook and pressure margins and the rupee. It could also encourage investors to rotate towards sectors and companies less exposed to imported energy costs.

The US interest-rate outlook will remain another important variable. Expectations of easier US monetary policy can improve global liquidity and make emerging-market equities more attractive, while a stronger dollar or higher US yields could once again pull capital away from markets such as India.

The Bigger Picture

The current market environment should not be viewed simply as a battle between FIIs and DIIs. It reflects a broader transition in India’s equity market.

Foreign investors appear to be reassessing Indian equities after a period of heavy selling, while domestic investors continue to provide a substantial liquidity base. At the same time, corporate earnings are offering fundamental support, even as crude oil and geopolitical developments create periodic shocks.

For investors, this points towards a stock-selection market rather than a broad-based momentum market.

The key question for the coming months is not merely whether FIIs continue buying. It is whether foreign inflows, domestic liquidity and earnings growth can collectively overcome the drag from expensive crude and global uncertainty.

If that balance improves, the recent FII buying streak could become the beginning of a broader market recovery. If oil remains elevated for an extended period, however, Indian equities may continue to experience sharp sector rotation and bouts of volatility even in the presence of strong domestic investment.

Investment disclaimer: This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or a guarantee of future market performance.