India’s EV Revolution Gathers Pace as Sales Cross 25 Lakh in FY26

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: India’s electric mobility market has moved from an emerging segment to an increasingly important part of the country’s automotive economy, with electric vehicle sales reaching 25 lakh units in 2025-26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

The latest figure represents a dramatic increase from just 1.5 lakh EVs sold in 2009-10, translating into a rise of more than 16 times over the period. Modi cited the expansion of electric mobility as evidence of India’s progress in new-age industries and its growing capacity to create opportunities for young people.

EVs Move Into the Mainstream

The scale of the increase indicates that electric mobility is no longer confined to a niche market. India’s EV ecosystem now spans electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial mobility, creating demand across manufacturing, batteries, charging infrastructure, financing, software and after-sales services.

Industry data also points to the growing weight of two- and three-wheelers in India’s EV transition. Research firm JMK Research estimates that cumulative EV sales reached nearly 86.8 lakh units by the end of FY2026, with electric two-wheelers accounting for about 57.8% of annual EV sales and passenger electric three-wheelers contributing roughly 29%.

This composition is particularly important for India because two- and three-wheelers represent a large part of everyday urban and semi-urban mobility. Their relatively lower purchase prices and high utilisation make the economics of electrification more compelling than in some passenger-car segments.

A New Industrial Opportunity

The EV transition is creating a much larger industrial opportunity than vehicle assembly alone.

Battery manufacturing, power electronics, charging equipment, electric drivetrains, vehicle software, recycling and critical-mineral supply chains are emerging as strategic areas for investment. As volumes increase, manufacturers can potentially achieve economies of scale, while a larger supplier ecosystem can reduce dependence on imported components.

For India, this also creates an opportunity to combine its traditional automotive manufacturing capabilities with strengths in software, digital payments and engineering services.

The bigger economic question is therefore not simply how many EVs India sells. It is how much of the value chain India can manufacture domestically.

Policy Support Remains Critical

The rapid expansion of EV sales has taken place alongside government efforts to promote electric mobility and domestic manufacturing.

Policy support has helped reduce some of the initial cost barriers facing consumers and manufacturers. At the same time, India’s broader industrial strategy is increasingly focused on building domestic manufacturing capacity rather than relying heavily on imported finished products.

The next phase will require policies that encourage private investment while ensuring that the EV market can eventually become commercially sustainable without excessive dependence on subsidies.

Charging Infrastructure Becomes the Next Test

Higher EV sales inevitably increase pressure on charging infrastructure.

For electric mobility to move deeper into mainstream passenger and commercial transport, India will need a dense, reliable and interoperable charging network. The challenge is particularly significant outside major metropolitan centres, where charging availability can influence consumer willingness to switch from internal-combustion vehicles.

Battery swapping, fast charging and charging infrastructure for commercial fleets could become increasingly important as EV penetration rises.

The Battery Question

Batteries remain one of the most strategically important components of India’s EV ambitions.

India’s long-term competitiveness will depend on its ability to develop a robust battery ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, raw-material sourcing, energy storage technology and recycling. Reducing import dependence would improve supply-chain resilience and potentially make Indian EV manufacturers more competitive in global markets.

The recycling opportunity is equally significant. As the first large wave of EV batteries eventually reaches the end of its useful automotive life, recovering lithium, nickel, cobalt and other materials could become an important industrial segment.

Beyond Cars: The Commercial EV Opportunity

The strongest near-term opportunities may continue to come from commercial and high-utilisation vehicles.

Electric three-wheelers, delivery fleets, buses and last-mile logistics vehicles can achieve attractive operating economics because they travel long distances and spend significant time on the road. Lower energy and maintenance costs can therefore compensate for higher upfront vehicle prices.

This could accelerate electrification in logistics, e-commerce delivery and urban public transport.

What the 25-Lakh Milestone Means

The 25-lakh sales milestone is more than an automotive statistic. It signals the emergence of an entirely new industrial ecosystem.

For automobile companies, the challenge will be to scale EV portfolios without compromising profitability. For component manufacturers, it represents a shift in technology and supply chains. For energy companies, it creates a new source of electricity demand. For investors, it opens opportunities across batteries, charging, electronics, software and mobility services.

The transition will not be without challenges. Battery costs, charging infrastructure, raw-material security, resale values and consumer confidence will determine how quickly EV adoption can progress from today’s momentum to mass-market penetration.

But the direction is increasingly clear. India’s electric mobility market has crossed an important threshold, and the next contest will be about who can build the most competitive EV ecosystem around it.

Modi’s Independence Day reference to the sector places EVs within a broader economic narrative: India is seeking not only to consume new technologies but also to manufacture them, build supporting industries and create jobs around them.