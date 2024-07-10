FITPASS Elevates Its Game: New Leadership to Propel Growth and Innovation

10th July 2024, India – FITPASS, India’s leading fit-tech brand, has strengthened its marketing and growth engine capabilities by onboarding industry giants for senior leadership roles. This move is intended to boost the brand’s market penetration and deliver more than a threefold increase in growth by 2024-2025.

Leading the charge is Abhinay Singh, FITPASS’ newly appointed Vice President of Growth. As a renowned authority in the field and with ten years of leadership experience, Singh previously led Marketing and Growth at Redcliffe Labs and Thyrocare Technologies. His expertise in business scaling, growth acceleration, and process optimization is expected to greatly benefit FITPASS. Currently, FITPASS holds a 52% market share in the fitness app category, making it the leading brand by a significant margin. Singh’s strategic approach to performance marketing will play a crucial role in expanding the brand’s reach and further strengthening its position within the competitive Indian fitness market.

Joining him are Neeraj Kumar, AVP of Digital Marketing, and Shaleen D’souza, AVP of Brand and Communication. Kumar brings over thirteen years of extensive experience in digital strategy and marketing, having held key roles at Redcliffe Diagnostic and Healthians. He has successfully conceptualized and executed campaigns that significantly increased digital adoption and brand visibility. His excellence in data-driven decision-making, strategic planning, and multi-channel expertise will be instrumental in advancing FITPASS’ vision for a healthier India.

On the other hand, D’souza, with over ten years of experience, has worked with reputable branding agencies such as Vector Brand Solutions (Quotient Group) and Mirum (WPP Group). She has managed full-funnel marketing for notable brands like TVS Eurogrip, Flipkart Seller Hub, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Tata Housing, and more. Known for her exceptional skills in communications and brand development, D’souza will be a valuable asset in strengthening and enhancing FITPASS’ internal and external communications and brand growth.

Upon accepting his new role, Abhinay Singh shared, “I am looking forward to starting this journey with FITPASS, focusing on our shared mission to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for every Indian. Working with Akshay and Arushi is indeed a great opportunity because I truly believe in the brand they have built and in FITPASS’ potential to transform the fitness and wellness landscape in our country. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, I’m committed to improving our services and expanding our reach so that fitness is within everyone’s grasp. My goal is to triple the company’s growth by expanding our presence in the D2C segment and increasing our brand’s visibility to further boost market discoverability. With our new core team members, Neeraj Kumar and Shaleen D’souza, I’m confident we can achieve our goals quickly and effectively.” Akshay Verma, Co-founder of FITPASS, highlighted the strategic importance of the new appointments, stating, “We are experiencing rapid growth at FITPASS. With such renowned industry experts joining the FITPASS family, we have a remarkable opportunity to strengthen our market leadership. FITPASS is on track to serve over 50 million consumers in the next five years, aiming to fortify our FITSTERS community and substantially expand our reach. Our newly appointed growth and marketing team understands the significance of this milestone and shares a deep synergy with FITPASS’ mission to make fitness accessible to everyone across the nation.” He further adds, “I am confident that Abhinay’s expertise in strategic planning, process optimization, and growth hacking will help us achieve our goal of reshaping the fitness landscape in India and creating the most productive workforce of tomorrow. Under his guidance, our internal teams, both existing and new, will play a crucial role in helping millions of fitters overcome inactivity while propelling FITPASS towards significant growth.”

FITPASS stands at the forefront of democratizing fitness access across India, boasting a network of premium gyms and fitness centers. With over 1.1 million monthly active members nationwide, FITPASS embodies the ethos of making fitness affordable, accessible, and enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and personalized services. From all-access universal smart memberships to AI-led coaching plans, personalized nutrition assistance, and tailored corporate wellness programs, FITPASS is the ultimate companion on your fitness journey.