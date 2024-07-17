FlyteHealth Joins Tendo’s Healthcare Marketplace, Offering Medical Obesity Treatment to Consumers, Navigators, and Employers

Leading tech-enabled healthcare services organization will provide evidence-based, cost-effective, and accessible medical obesity treatment through Tendo Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces.

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2024– Today Tendo announced that FlyteHealth, a tech-enabled healthcare services organization, has partnered with Tendo to provide medical obesity treatment programs through Tendo’s Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces.

FlyteHealth’s advanced virtual clinic offers compassionate and innovative medical obesity treatment. Its expert team consists of medical doctors, nurse practitioners, dietitians, and care coordinators committed to helping patients manage their weight and associated health complications through convenient virtual office visits and a user-friendly patient app.

“We are thrilled to work with Tendo to offer patients and self-funded employers easy access to a cost-efficient, clinically validated medical obesity solution with affordable, transparent, and upfront pricing,” states Sloan Saunders, FlyteHealth CEO. “Through Tendo’s Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces, we can now expand our reach and bring effective and accessible weight management solutions to improve the health of even more patients.”

FlyteHealth will now be available to patients using Tendo’s consumer-facing marketplace, MDsave, as well as employers and care navigators using Tendo’s private marketplace, Care Connect. The Tendo platform provides a one-stop shop for patients and navigators looking for simple, high-quality, and cost-effective healthcare options. The addition of FlyteHealth’s unique weight management solutions will ensure patients and navigators find the specific care they need when they need it.

“Overweight and obesity are linked to numerous weight-related complications, posing a significant health risk for many Americans,” said Charlie Byrge, SVP Revenue at Tendo. “Employers now have a growing need for robust protocols to support the appropriate use of GLP-1 medications with proper clinical guidance. We are thrilled to add FlyteHealth as a dedicated virtual provider to our shoppable marketplaces, offering a cost-efficient option for GLP-1s, surgery clearance protocols, and a holistic, clinically validated approach to addressing this paramount challenge for patients.”