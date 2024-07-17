BASEL, Switzerland, July 17, 2024 — CordenPharma has announced its largest strategic investment to date with a committed spend of ~€900m over the next 3 years to grow its Peptide technology platform. These transformational plans consist of two major expansion initiatives occurring in parallel in the US and Europe, including both existing facilities and new constructions designed and built according to the pharmaceutical industry’s most stringent quality and technical standards for short and long peptide manufacturing, including Biologics License Applications (BLA) requirements.

The US expansion involves bringing additional Peptide capacity to the CordenPharma Colorado site with the planned construction of a new large-scale manufacturing facility, and an additional increase in manufacturing trains in the existing facility. This is the result of rapidly increasing demand in the Diabetes and Obesity Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist medications market, and comes off the back of multiple, long-term, multiyear contracts totaling ~€3bn, with potential upsides.

The European expansion centers on the construction of a new state-of-the-art greenfield facility, with the aim of creating additional Peptide capacity to serve customers from initial early clinical to late-stage commercial manufacturing. The new site will be located in the heart of Europe, fully-integrated within CordenPharma’s existing facility network.

In 2022, CordenPharma was acquired by Astorg, a leading Pan-European private equity firm, and its ambitious growth plans aim to help the company reach their ~€1bn sales mark for its pioneering Peptide Platform, and ~€1.8bn total group revenue by 2028. Upon completion, the new constructions will be fully integrated within its outstanding network of world-class cGMP manufacturing facilities, along with the dedicated technical and regulatory support by expert teams needed to secure innovators’ supply chains with small to large-scale fully-integrated services from APIs to Drug Products.