FMF 2025 to Host Largest Gathering of International Geological Surveys and Inaugural Centers of Excellence Meeting

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 29, 2024—The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is set to host the largest gathering of International Geological Surveys and inaugural Centers of Excellence meetings at the fourth edition in January 2025. FMF is the world’s leading gathering on mineral, convened by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) as a platform for fostering collaboration amongst key stakeholders in the mining and minerals industry.

The International Geological Survey and the Center of Excellence meetings are scheduled for January 14th at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC). Both meetings form part of the FMF Ministerial Roundtable, bringing together more than 200 governments and international organizations to lead action on growing the supply of minerals for the energy transition and development.

The International Geological Survey Meeting, first held at the Forum’s 2024 edition, brings together geological survey leaders from around the world. Chaired by His Excellency, the Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer. Participants include Geological Survey leaders from the Super Region, which extends from Africa to West and Central Asia, as well as the historical geological survey’s data reservoirs like the US Geological Survey, the British Geological Survey, BRGM of France, and GTK of Finland.

The objectives of the International Geological Surveys meeting are to:

Build capacity in geological surveying across the Super Region to attract more investment in exploration. This includes training more geologists and deploying them across the region.

Use the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence to locate minerals with greater precision, as well as making geological information available to investors and the wider public.

Create a regional center of excellence to drive innovation, skills development, and the deployment of new technologies at scale in emerging supplier countries.

“With the depletion of mineral resources around the world, insufficient investment in exploration, and no new major discoveries, there has never been a more important time to put a spotlight on geology and bring experts together to find ways to find new mineral deposits and develop the capabilities to achieve this goal,” Al-Mudaifer said.

He added, “Without accurate identification of mineral locations, precise data on their certainty, and reliable geological information for investors, the world risks falling short of the materials needed to meet its growing demands.”

Reiterating the importance of the survey meeting, Al-Mudaifer noted that Saudi Arabia and its neighbors in the Super Region host many of the critical mineral deposits the world needs to enable its transition to decarbonization, noting, “Participants at the meeting will work towards gaining a better understanding of the Super Region’s geological potential, and the surveying capability challenges that exist around the world.”

The FMF will also convene the inaugural Centers of Excellence meeting, gathering institutes, universities, and leading experts from around the world to support the creation of a regional network of centers of excellence. This initiative aims to build capacity in the Super Region, focusing on technology incubation, acceleration, and large-scale deployment, while ensuring that the region remains at the forefront of global mineral and resource innovation.

The Centers of Excellence are an offshoot of the Ministerial Roundtable, which aims to transform the Super Region’s mineral landscape, build capacity, and give it a voice on the global mineral stage. The Mineral Innovation and Acceleration Park (MIAP), announced in January at FMF2024, was the first phase in the creation of a network of centers of excellence in the Super Region—designed to foster cutting-edge research, technology transfer, and responsible mining practices.

FMF remains committed to pushing the frontiers of sustainable mining practices and expanding market opportunities for all participants. Its goal is to create a resilient mineral supply chain, promote sustainable mining practices that create opportunities for host countries, communities, and investors, and support the global transition to clean energy.