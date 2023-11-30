Free Tibet Attractions for the Winter Tibet Tour

Lhasa, China, November 30, 2023 — Great Tibet Tour is excited to announce that travelers in Tibet could enjoy preferential policies from November 1, 2023 to March 15, 2024. A great number of Tibetan attractions are free of charge. Winter is an enchanting season in Tibet, with snow-capped landscapes, serene monasteries, and rich cultural heritage.

The famous attractions in Tibet, such as the Potala Palace, Everest Base Camp, Mt.Kailash, etc., are all free to visit in these months. During this period, every traveler can have a close encounter with the beauty of Tibet and its rich culture and history.

Here is the list of free scenic spots in Tibet from November 1, 2023, to March 15, 2024:

1. Lhasa Region: Potala Palace, Norbulingka Park, Tibet Museum, Tibetan Yak Museum…

2. Shigatse Region: Karola Glacier, Everest National Nature Reserve, Sakya Ancient City, Pala Manor…

3. Ngari Region: Kailash(not (not open in winter), Manasarovar (not open in winter), Pangong Lake, Zhari Namco, Piyang Dongga, Khyung Lung Dngul Mkhar…

4. Nyingchi Region: Pagsum Lake, Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, Lulang Forest, Nanyi Valley, Midui Glacier…

5. Nagqu Region: Tangra Yumco, Siling Lake…

6. Shannan Region: Yamdrok Lake, Lagari Palace, Lebugou…

If you are interested in achieving your Tibet tour dream at the lowest cost, the Winter Tibet Tour is the best choice. Not only for entrance tickets but also all the related prices, such as flights, train tickets, accommodation, tour guide fees, transportation, etc. would be much cheaper than usual. As a local travel agency, Great Tibet Tour offers many tour packages that can meet your needs as well as your budget.