ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect: Updated Versions with .NET and EF Core Support

Prague, Czech Republic, November 30, 2023 — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided the latest update of ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect with numerous improvements in database support and more driver-specific additions and fixes.

The release includes the following enhancements:

– Support for .NET Core, .NET 5, EF Core 5, .NET 6, EF Core 6, .NET 7, and EF Core 7 compatibility in dotConnects for DB2, SQL Server, Universal, Salesforce, and cloud data providers.

– Support for Visual Studio 2022 version 17.8 Preview and expanded support for Entity Framework Core.

– dotConnect products with .NET Core assemblies are now on www.nuget.org

Other significant improvements:

– Support for SQL Server 2022 in dotConnect for SQL Server;

– dotConnect for Oracle officially supports Oracle 23;

– Support for MariaDB 11 in dotConnect for MySQL;

– Support for PostgreSQL 16 in dotConnect for PostgreSQL;

– Support for Magento 2.4 in its latest version is available for dotConnect for Magento;

– SQLiteSnapshot class records and restores database snapshots for transactions;

– dotConnect for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite support Entity Framework Core 7.0.10 and 6.0.21.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-in-ado-net-data-providers-entity-developer-and-linqconnect-net-and-ef-core-support-implementation-and-more.html

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites.