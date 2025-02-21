From Skaters, For Skaters: How Hearty Skateboards is Changing India’s Skate Scene

As India’s largest wholesale distributor, Skate Supply India holds exclusive rights to top global brands like Grizzly, Spitfire, and Thunder, ensuring Indian skaters access world-class gear without barriers. But distribution alone wasn’t enough—there was a need for a homegrown brand that combined global standards with affordability. Enter Hearty Skateboards.

Designed for India’s skaters, Hearty Skateboards brings performance-driven decks crafted from 100% Canadian Maple—lightweight, durable, and built for pop and precision, all without the hefty price tag of imports. Beyond the board, Hearty embraces skate culture, offering a range of oversized tees, caps, and breathable streetwear that blends function with effortless style.

But the mission goes beyond gear. Skate Supply India and Hearty Skateboards are shaping the future of Indian skateboarding—sponsoring riders, backing grassroots skate crews, and making waves at major events like AYCS 23 and ISF 23. Their impact even landed them on Shark Tank India, proving that skateboarding in India is no longer just a niche—it’s a movement.

Once an underground subculture, skateboarding is now the heartbeat of India’s evolving street scene—raw, rebellious, and unapologetically homegrown. With skateparks multiplying and local talent rising, the movement is gaining momentum, one kickflip at a time.