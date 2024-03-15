FRISCO, TX / March 15, 2024 / Stream Hatchet, a leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSXV: GAME), (“GameSquare”) today announced the launch of its AI-powered news platform and a significant website upgrade.

Stream Hatchet’s new website, streamhatchet.com, elevates traditional news sources by creating a dynamic AI-driven insights hub that delivers daily articles on relevant live streaming, gaming, esports, and social media topics. It provides users with a unique, timely and informed perspective on industry trends by analyzing billions of data points daily from Stream Hatchet’s proprietary business intelligence software to recommend the most important news.

The backbone of Stream Hatchet’s intelligence is powered by an upgraded, interactive, and customizable command center. Driven by AI insights, users can now filter data by category, channels, games, and enjoy a personalized dashboard. Stream Hatchet’s proprietary AI system was built internally to help find the most relevant insights and data points inside of their platform. This enhancement delivers actionable insights that go beyond news, empowering users with informed decisions for their businesses. Stream Hatchet provides powerful data and analytics tools to leading gaming and live streaming companies including Riot Games, Scopely, and Electronic Arts.