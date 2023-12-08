Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Honored as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Jamestown, NY, December 08, 2023 — Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair, LLC, a computer and electronics repair company located in Jamestown, New York. With almost 40 years experience, Bouvier is responsible for CNC repairs, specializing in troubleshooting and repairing computer and electronic products built by Anilam Electronics.

Before opening his business, Bouvier was employed by Anilam for 34 years. During that time, he attended Alan Bradley PLC program training to obtain his certification in AB SLC 500 programming. He also went to IBM training and is certified as a value-added dealer. One of his roles at Anilam was as the supervisor in charge of the CAD/CAM department, where he set up and tested IBM and other industry-built computers to work with the Anilam Electronics brand name cad systems. He was also responsible for trouble shooting the CNC’S built by Anilam Electronics over the phone. In 2002, he transferred to Anilam Electronics in Jamestown NY. Bouvier then went into business for himself in 2019.

Bouvier began his career at X-Ray company XRC Inc. building and testing X-Ray machines. He eventually went on to test and calibrate X-ray machines with the X-Ray tube.

Born on January 26, 1959 in Miami, Florida, Gerald is a past treasurer for the Lower Lake Area Men’s Association. In his spare time, he enjoys bowling, dancing, tennis and swimming.