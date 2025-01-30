Glad U Came wins PR mandate for La Pink

Glad U Came, a leading PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has secured the PR mandate for La Pink, a premium personal care brand that offers toxin-free, natural, and effective skincare solutions. As the official PR partner, Glad U Came’s responsibility encompasses amplifying awareness and visibility of the brand, while handling brand enhancement and influencer engagement. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Glad U Came is known for combining its extrinsic knowledge of the industry and top-notch media relations. The agency’s key responsibilities will include strategic counseling and planning, an integrated communication program that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.

La Pink is a revolutionary personal care brand that blends nature with innovation to create high-quality, toxin-free products. With a strong commitment to clean beauty, La Pink formulates its skincare and haircare products with natural, science-backed ingredients that are safe, effective, and cruelty-free. Their products are infused with Pink Algae Complex, a unique formulation that provides intense hydration, nourishment, and long-lasting results, ensuring consumers experience the best of nature’s goodness while maintaining an eco-conscious approach.

On winning the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, said, “La Pink’s dedication to clean, toxin-free beauty aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer preference for safe and effective skincare. Our PR strategy will focus on educating consumers about these innovative formulations and positioning La Pink as a leader in the personal care industry.“