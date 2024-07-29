Global Food & Beverage Industry Leader Sunil Pande Joins Convergent Finance LLP as an Operating Partner

29th July 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Convergent Finance LLP announces the appointment of Sunil Pande as an Operating Partner. Sunil is a global business leader with over 20 years of experience in Food & Beverage and Retail industries across the US, China, India, Middle East, and Latin America. He was previously part of senior leadership teams at top Food, Beverage, Retail, and CPG companies like Tyson Foods, Walmart and The Wonderful Company where he led Business Transformation, New Market Development and Growth Strategies. Most recently, Sunil served as a Strategic Advisor and Operating Partner with a US-based private equity group focused on the Consumer and Retail sectors.

Sunil has also managed and advised multi-billion dollar businesses on growth and investment initiatives working with Private Equity funds, Investment Banks, and Strategy Consulting firms. At Convergent, Sunil will help identify global investment opportunities to further build our Food and Beverage investment portfolio.