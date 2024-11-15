Grade 10 Student Becomes Youngest CEO of a Leading AI Company for 24 Hours

Delhi, November 15th, 2024: ConveGenius.AI might be an ed-tech powerhouse bridging the learning achievement gap in tier-2, tier-3 and rural areas but behind their simple product interfaces and colourful dashboards, are millions of students who are aiming to thrive in education and in life, to build a better future for themselves and their families.

This Children’s Day was truly special at ConveGenius. They invited Angel, a grade 10 student and a Swiftchat user of over three years to join as the CEO Of The Day. Angel’s journey is truly unique – from being a blood cancer survivor to a Swiftchat user since the Covid-19 pandemic–Angel represents lakhs of students in India who don’t have the privilege of time and money. Angel’s story of resilience, courage, and passion for growth, is a true testament to the voices of the students ConveGenius serves through its different products and offerings.

For a day, the young learner swapped her school bag for the CEO’s chair, offering the team at ConveGenius a view from the ground up—a glimpse into the daily reality of a 10th-grader with a fierce drive to learn. Angel spent the day offering ConveGenius’ team invaluable user insights from her own experiences and those of her peers.

Angel’s perspective provided a refreshing “ground-level” view of the company’s AI-driven products. Touring the departments—from Product, Technology, to Business and Marketing—she shared practical, imaginative ideas to enhance different products. “Make the monsters funny, not scary,” she suggested, seeing the potential of gamification. She even envisioned a “power cap” and “flying shoes” for the platform mascot, Swiftee, to make learning adventures more engaging. On the SwiftChat App, Angel proposed features like better search results and a coin-earning system, making the learning experience seamless and rewarding. “It would be so motivating,” she shared, “and I can even show my parents the coins I earn as proof of learning.”

“Angel’s suggestions may sound simple, but they’re gold,” said Shikhar Gupta, Chief Product Officer at ConveGenius. “Children like her remind us of why we’re here. It’s not just about completion rates or scores—it’s about making learning meaningful, connecting with real students in ways that matter.”

When ConveGenius Co-founder & MD, Jairaj Bhattacharya welcomed Angel to the office that morning, he knew her ideas would be insightful. What he didn’t expect was the energy she brought to every conversation, her practical sense of fun, and her clear-headed view on what a learning platform should do. “Angel reminded us that behind every data point is a child like her—a real person with dreams, challenges, and the power to inspire,” he said.

For Angel, the day was transformative. “Knowing my ideas can make a difference feels amazing,” she said, her face lighting up with a smile. “Maybe one day, I’ll start my own company like ConveGenius.”

With Angel’s infectious energy, the team at ConveGenius was inspired to strive further in the #SabkaAI movement and create meaningful learning experiences in AI regardless of their background. By listening to students like Angel, ConveGenius is creating a human-centred approach to Ed-Tech that resonates with the aspirations and imaginations of young learners.

This Children’s Day, the company recommitted to its goal of impacting one billion students worldwide by building tools that don’t just engage students but empower them to thrive. And thanks to Angel, their path forward now shines a little brighter.