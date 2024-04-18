Greenlam Industries launches its exclusive display center for Mikasa Floors in Chennai

18th April 2024: Greenlam Industries, among the top 3 manufacturers in the world for surfacing solutions, recently inaugurated its first exclusive display center at M/s. Decodrama in Ashika Chambers Floor, Austin Nagar, Chennai. The display will showcase an exclusive range of Mikasa real wood floors, making it the first store in the city to offer such a diverse collection in the flooring segment.

Greenlam Industries Limited has been beautifying spaces for years by infusing creativity into every piece of work and turning it into a sheer piece of beauty and brilliance. A name to be reckoned with in surfacing products in more than 100 countries, Greenlam Industries Limited is standing tall with its guiding philosophies – innovative technologies and creative solutions.