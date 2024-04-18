Greenlam Industries launches its exclusive display center for Mikasa Floors in Chennai

18th April 2024: Greenlam Industries, among the top 3 manufacturers in the world for surfacing solutions, recently inaugurated its first exclusive display center at M/s. Decodrama in Ashika Chambers Floor, Austin Nagar, Chennai. The display will showcase an exclusive range of Mikasa real wood floors, making it the first store in the city to offer such a diverse collection in the flooring segment.
Greenlam Industries Limited has been beautifying spaces for years by infusing creativity into every piece of work and turning it into a sheer piece of beauty and brilliance. A name to be reckoned with in surfacing products in more than 100 countries, Greenlam Industries Limited is standing tall with its guiding philosophies – innovative technologies and creative solutions.
The wooden flooring brand of Greenlam Industries, Mikasa Floors offers an extensive selection of engineered wood flooring, featuring a symphony of colors, textures, and species that provide the authentic beauty of real wood, without any of its drawbacks. Mikasa floors comprise three layers composed of real hardwood, a stabilizing core, and a balancing layer, providing solidity and stability to every plank. Put together using modern technology, this engineered wood flooring embodies resilience that stands the test of time and climate. With the largest variety of real wood floors, Mikasa floors serve to illuminate and perfectly blend into the artistic vision one holds for their interior space. The showroom was inaugurated by Mrs. Varuna Rangan from M/s. Arvind Varuna Associates, Mrs. Prerna Pradhan from M/s. PSP architects, Mrs. Nancy Sathish from M/s. Design Works, along with interior designers, dealers, and customers.
Commenting on the launch, M P Raja Prasad, Country Sales Head, Decorative Wood & Allied at Greenlam Industries Limited. said, “We are delighted to bring our exclusive display center to the beautiful city of Chennai. With the display center launch, our objective is to transform the way customers perceive and choose surfacing products making the purchase more immersive and setting a fresh benchmark for the industry. These centers are precisely launched to offer a hands-on experience of our Mikasa real wood floors range, enabling consumers to make an informed choice that matches their needs and aesthetics for their spaces. With this center, customers can experience a variety of products all available under one roof, hence enabling them to enjoy a seamless and immersive shopping experience.”