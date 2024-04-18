Pacific World School organized a comprehensive orientation program, “Exodium: The Beginning,” warmly welcoming the parents and guardians of students in grades Nursery to IX and XI to the educational realm. The program aimed to introduce the parents to the school’s ethos and mission and highlight the importance of parents’ involvement in a child’s educational journey.

The program witnessed enthusiastic and active engagement from parents and children and was an invaluable opportunity for them. Ms. Pooja Bose, the school’s principal, inspired them with her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to holistic development, instilling confidence and trust in the parents. The event concluded with an anticipation of a long and fruitful collaboration and making the students’s educational journey worth cherishing.