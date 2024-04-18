Pacific World School organized a comprehensive orientation program, “Exodium: The Beginning,” warmly welcoming the parents and guardians of students in grades Nursery to IX and XI to the educational realm. The program aimed to introduce the parents to the school’s ethos and mission and highlight the importance of parents’ involvement in a child’s educational journey.
The program witnessed enthusiastic and active engagement from parents and children and was an invaluable opportunity for them. Ms. Pooja Bose, the school’s principal, inspired them with her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to holistic development, instilling confidence and trust in the parents. The event concluded with an anticipation of a long and fruitful collaboration and making the students’s educational journey worth cherishing.
Ms. Pooja Bose, Principal of Pacific World School, reiterated the school’s commitment to holistic development, saying, “We warmly welcome all our incoming students and their parents to our school with open arms. This orientation was a crucial step in providing the students and their parents with the essential information to navigate their academic journey. At Pacific World School, we are committed to providing a holistic educational experience that nurtures the potential of every child. We eagerly anticipate continuing this journey together with our students and their dedicated parents and guardians.”